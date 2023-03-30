I recently heard the term “thoughtful dissent” and couldn’t help but think this is what we need in Owensboro.
We are struggling as a community. When we are confronted with something we don’t agree with or even catch wind of something we perceive to be against our beliefs, we dig in our heels and push back.
We equate disagreement with our level of respect.
This is a national problem that trickles down to smaller communities like ours. Our businesses and industry struggle to promote a culture that communicates well through conflict. I am confident that when we are not able to move past this mentality, our community suffers.
Not sure what I’m talking about? The controversy of drag shows comes to mind. So does a community boat dock. And where we park on our streets.
If we can’t learn to effectively communicate through our disagreements, we will never be able to grow our community. Taking a stand for what you believe in is a beautiful, powerful thing. But that stand has to be based on research or first-hand experience, not perceived knowledge or assumptions.
Dissent has a negative connotation, but, when practiced appropriately and effective, it can be very powerful. Teams with dissenting opinions produce more innovative solutions than the teams in which everyone agrees. Exposure to dissent can encourage the group to consider alternatives or even just think harder. Even one dissenter can keep groups from making bad decisions.
But dissent must be presented thoughtfully — meaning the treatment and respect of others.
As a nonprofit director who advocates for individuals with disabilities, I am always saying, “A voice for one, is a voice for all.” I can’t advocate for inclusion and acceptance of those with disabilities and not also support those of different races or members of the LGBTQ community. I can’t stand firm on one side of any argument or opinion without considering and respecting those on the other side.
any cause — will communicate as much as educate. Conflict arises when advocates fight the world through one situation or hot topic. By taking a stand through one situation, we will always find ourselves at odds. Remember, you do not have to attack for your voice to be heard.
So how do we cultivate a mindset that will push us forward? How do we build a team culture that prioritizes effective communication? How do we stand for what we believe in, but also see “the other side” as humans?
I think it starts with taking ourselves out of the equation. We are one member of a bigger community. We can all agree that we want Owensboro to succeed. We love our hometown and want to see it grow and thrive. Taking out your personal feelings, looking at the bigger picture and considering the good of the community — the Owensboro we want to build for our children — is a good first step.
