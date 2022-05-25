Being able to better understand the cultures of some of his students who are English language learners (ELL) has been one of the greatest strides Geoff Snyder has experienced in his technology education classes this year.
Snyder, who teaches at College View Middle School, has one class in particular that is largely made up of students who are newcomers to the country, and for them this semester was their first time in a U.S. classroom before.
With the help of some refugee and ELL students who do speak some English, and Google translate, Snyder has been able to immerse his students from Afghanistan, Guatemala, Japan, Columbia, and other countries into his regular education classes alongside their peers.
There was certainly a learning curve for all students, Snyder said.
For starters, he switched the tech devices of his ELL students to their native language. He also has been learning some of their greetings, and other basic sayings in their language.
“If you fully immerse them into the English language they are going to get lost, but we do ease them into it in a way that they can retain it while also feeling comfortable,” he said.
Now most of his ELL students are caught up to where their peers are in the tech ed class, completing tasks on grade level.
“I have 17 ELL students that are all newcomers to the country in a regular class,” he said. “They learn alongside English-speaking students, and we provide additional support and assistance when they need help.”
Also watching English speaking students interact with the ELL students has been interesting, Snyder said.
All students have been respectful to one another, and it’s been a wonderful life experience for all, including himself.
“Just to get to know each other’s cultural norms has been wonderful,” Snyder said. “And a learning experience for me as well.”
For example, at the beginning of this semester when Snyder was asking some of his Afghan students if they were faring well in class, he flashed them two thumbs up. Apparently in their culture that is akin to the middle finger, he said.
“So they were a little confused, but after we got through that we all had a laugh, and we were able to explain the difference there,” he said. “We were able to talk about that and connect and understand one another better.”
The ELL students in his class also said they have had a good year, specifically when it came to getting to know their English-speaking peers and making friends.
‘Mr. Snyder is fun, and he makes his class fun,” said 13-year-old Aviel Levia. “I have been able to make a lot of new friends here.”
Chanella Igiranela, 15, has been attending CVMS for about a year. She said typing helps her to learn English words she doesn’t know so well.
“It’s been so good so far,” she said. “I have had a very good experience in this class.”
Zohal Nazari, 12, said she is definitely learning more English just by being involved in Snyder’s class.
“Coming to Mr. Snyder’s room helps me to learn better,” she said.
Recently, Scott Taylor, Daviess County Public Schools director of diversity, equity, and inclusion, visited the class to speak with them about the importance of diversity among student populations, but also the teaching force.
He told them about the diverse student populations in the county area.
Twenty% of DCPS students are non-white. DCPS has 930 certified teachers, and approximately 3% identify as non-white.
Taylor told students how it is important for them to have teachers who look like them, which is why the district is working hard to recruit a diverse teaching force. He also encouraged them to consider teaching as a profession.
“The makeup of teachers at College View is technically 100% white,” Snyder said, adding that Taylor himself was the last African-American teacher the school had in the building, and that was about five or so years ago.
Providing information like that to a room of mostly-ELL students is important work, Snyder said, and Taylor’s way of explaining diversity allowed them to better grasp the concept, especially when they could look around them and see the importance of his words.
Students who have experienced his blended class this school year were able to witness first-hand how beneficial it could be to have teachers who speak their own language, or who are culturally or physically like them, Snyder said.
“It was like watching a lightbulb go off in their heads,” Snyder said. “They have seen diversity in action, and how important it is.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.