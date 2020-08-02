This spring, I noticed a decrease in number and size of my daffodil flowers.
My daylily flowers were not as numerous either. A reduction in flower size and number indicates crowding. Dividing them promotes growth, vigor and optimum flower production.
Best of all, it is nice to have something to share with others. The bearded iris needs to be divided for best performance as well. August is a good time to divide these flowers.
Generally, daffodil (Narcissus) roots have not started to grow, or are just starting to appear outside the bottom of the bulb, in August. As offsets are produced every year, the bulbs become crowded. Over time, the bulbs push themselves out of the ground.
To divide the bulbs, lift them out of the ground with a spading fork, ideally, or very carefully with a shovel. Keep the brown, paper-like covering on the bulbs to keep them from drying out and dying. Discard bulbs that are shriveled, dark, or diseased. The big ones will bloom next year; small bulbs will only produce foliage. Blossoms will appear in the future once they reach blooming size. The size of a mature bulb that will flower depends upon the cultivar.
Plant the bulbs again, or keep them in a cool, dry place and plant them as soon as possible in the fall. Since daffodils are spring-blooming plants, they must be planted in the fall for best flower production in spring.
Bulbs should be planted 4 to 8 inches apart depending on bulb size. The best display of flowers in the landscape results when they are planted in groupings of five or more bulbs. Plant to the depth of two to three times the size of the bulb.
For daylilies and iris, they need to be divided soon in order to have an opportunity for the roots to grow before winter. If the roots are not established before winter, the plant may heave out of the ground due to freezing and thawing of the soil.
Daylilies may become overgrown after five or six years, and the clump begins to produce fewer flowers. Dividing them into fans can rejuvenate them. A fan is a small plant which is made up of fibrous roots, a growing point called a crown, and leaves. Each fan can produce another fan.
To divide daylilies, loosen the clump around the outside with a spading fork; dig down into the soil about 12 inches deep, and lift out the clump. The spading fork helps to avoid cutting into the fibrous roots.
Next, shake the soil loose or wash it away. Cut the foliage back to about 6 inches in length to help reduce water stress after planting.
Begin to separate the mass by pulling or cutting apart sections into smaller pieces. Discard older, woody fans. Pieces with three to four fans of foliage with strong roots quickly make a nice display in the garden.
Pieces with one or two fans and good roots planted back into the garden take longer to make a display, but it also takes longer before it needs to be divided again.
Daylilies prefer full sun and well-drained soil. They will grow in partial shade but produce fewer flowers.
The fan should be planted at the depth it was originally in the soil. Cover the roots with soil and water the plants thoroughly.
For the bearded iris, a fan of sword-like foliage is produced on rhizomes. Rhizomes are enlarged, underground, horizontal stems that are located at or just below soil level. Each fan tends to bloom only once, so new fans are needed to produce flowers.
Dig up a clump with a spading fork or shovel. Try to avoid digging into the rhizomes. Shake off soil from the clump or wash it off if needed. Then divide the clump by cutting through the rhizome with a sharp knife.
A division could contain two or three fans, but make sure there is at least one fan and some good roots on each rhizome. Throw away old, spindly, or soft rhizomes.
Cut the leaves back to half or one-third of their length with sharp scissors. This reduces the surface area where water is lost. Cut back damaged roots also.
When ready to plant, dig two shallow holes, leaving a dividing ridge in the center. Place the rhizome directly over the center of the ridge, spread the roots to either side, and cover with soil. The upper surface of the rhizome should be at or near ground level. Then water the rhizomes thoroughly. Bearded iris grows best in full sun and well-drained soil.
Individual rhizomes can be planted in groupings. The spacing between individual rhizomes should be about 8 to 12 inches apart. Usually, a minimum of three are used to start a new clump.
Arrange the group of three in a triangle. Two rhizomes should be planted with the fan of leaves facing out so new growth develops outward. The third one is placed with the fan of leaves pointed into the space between the other two rhizomes so that it fills into the center of the triangle.
The clumps of three should be spaced about 18 to 24 inches apart.
For more information about dividing daffodils, daylilies, and bearded iris, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480, or email annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip:Look for top sized bulbs when purchasing spring-flowering bulbs this fall. These bulbs will bloom the first year after planting.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.