Is there a Trader Joe’s in our future?
It’s probably a long shot, but here’s why I ask.
The trendy grocery chain has announced plans for a 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Franklin — between Bowling Green and the Tennessee line.
The $260 million project is expected to have one of its three buildings operational by the end of the year.
There are only three Trader Joe’s in Kentucky now — Louisville, Lexington and Crestview Hills near Cincinnati.
Wouldn’t it make sense to add more stores near the distribution center?
• After a brief rise, gas prices are coming down again.
The cheapest price in town Friday was $2.69.
AAA said the average price in town was $2.88.
The state average was $3.104 and the national average was $3.431.
• Brick-and-mortar stores saw a nice increase in January.
Placer.ai, a foot traffic analytics firm, said this week that visits increased 4.1% at indoor malls, 5.2% at open-air lifestyle centers and 2.7% at outlet malls, compared to January 2022.
But they’re still down when compared to before the pandemic.
Compared with January 2020, visits in January were down 11.6% at indoor malls, down 8% at open-air lifestyle centers and down 8.4% at outlet malls.
• Kentucky Labor Force Update says the number of apprentices in Kentucky more than doubled between 2013 and 2021.
There were 2,158 in 2013 and 4,425 in 2021, the report said.
• Green River Distilling reported 9,500 visitors on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail last year.
Here’s why that’s important: The Kentucky Distillers Association says, “Bourbon tourists are trending younger and visiting in larger groups. They spend between $400 and $1,200 during their stay, with more than 70% of visitors coming from outside of state and nearly half with a household income over $100,000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.