Do you make $100,000 or more a year?
Probably not.
A new report by Volusion.com says only 550 people — 1.2% of the population — in the Owensboro Metropolitan Statistical Area are working in six-figure occupations.
But that’s up 161.9% from 2015, it says.
As you might guess, a lot of them are surgeons.
The report says the median annual wage here is $34,740.
In the whole country, 9.7 million people — 6.7% — work in six-figure jobs.
And the median wage is $38,640.
• Looks like a new restaurant is coming to the east side.
Juicy Crab Seafood Restaurant picked up a business license for a location at 3332 Villa Point.
That’s where Gangnam Korean BBQ used to be.
• Eagle Truss LLC is opening a new plant in Sebree in the former Carhart facility.
Jeff McGehee, an Owensboro native, will be the plant manager.
Approximately 50 jobs will be created.
• A new Consumer Federation of America report says that only 25 of the 101 largest banks “promote automatic saving and offer savings accounts that are accessible and affordable to low- and moderate-income households.”
“If banks made a greater effort to offer and market affordable savings accounts to lower-income families, these households would be better able to meet their emergency savings needs,” Stephen Brobeck, author of the report, said in a news release.
• Business.org says women in California come the closest to pay equality with men.
They earn 88.1 cents for every dollar a man makes, the report says.
Louisiana is the worst, with women earning 69.5 cents for every dollar a man makes.
In Kentucky, it’s 79 cents.
And in Indiana, it’s 75 cents
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.