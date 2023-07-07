It will be the Dog Days of Summer at Friday After 5 this week, sponsored by Romain Subaru of Evansville.
The Louisville-based Brass Pack will be on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
“Dog Days of Summer is certainly where we are right now, in our summer, and it’s the half-way point of Friday After 5, and Subaru being one of our sponsors, is a big advocate of dogs,” said Francine Marseille, the executive director of Friday After 5. “We decided to put together a fun event for our pets. We originally had a little agility course set up, but because of the heat, we went ahead and pulled that off so the dogs don’t overheat.”
Dog Days of Summer will be from 5:30-7 p.m. and will include a costume contest, a “best kisser” contest, free pictures with Pearl, Marseille’s dog, along with red frame pictures, free engraved dog tags by Subaru and doggie treats provided by Luv my Pup, Marseille said.
“We’re just going to have a wonderfully fun night — of course, weather permitting,” Marseille said.
The goal of the event is to recognize the importance of “our fur babies” through the dedication of Subaru to bring awareness to giving back to charities, Marseille said.
“I think (the audience) can expect some fun with their dogs, some great opportunities to have some pictures taken with their dogs,” Marseille said. “We received negative feedback of our sponsorship and the dog event because it was hot. We’re not going to do anything that can endanger any puppy.”
The safety of the animals is the top priority, and water bowls will be provided for the dogs, Marseille said.
Additionally, the Daviess County Humane Society will be at the event to host a meet-and-greet of the dogs at the shelter that are up for adoption, Marseille said.
Following the event, the Romain Subaru overlook stage will have music by Styreo from 7-9 p.m.
The Brass Pack will perform on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage from 6-9:30 p.m., and will perform several dance-worthy songs from the 70s, 80s through artists today.
“Several of the members have played in Owensboro through the years, and we all kind of recollect the Brass ‘A’ saloon,” said Larry Smith, drummer, vocalist and band manager. “We used to play there on a regular basis, but that’s (not our main) association with Owensboro; It was Oct. 14, 2021, a band came to Owensboro at the Riverpark Center, and it was Leonid and Friends, a Russian cover band of Chicago (and) Earth, Wind and Fire and so forth. And, (we) saw the band there, and really loved what they were doing.”
From there, the Brass Pack was formed, serving as the “best of Louisville, musically speaking,” Smith said.
“I think everybody in the band feels as though regardless of what we get paid, or even if we get paid, this is what we’d rather be doing,” Smith said.
Most of the members of the band had been playing music 40 and 50 years before uniting, with a plethora of experience covering brass pop with vocals, similar to bands like Chicago, Steely Dan, Earth, Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Toto, Huey Lewis and the News and Tower of Power, Smith said.
Brass Pack has had about 10 gigs since its inception in 2021, largely in the Louisville area at festivals and clubs, Smith said.
“This is our first time (performing) as far away as Owensboro,” Smith said. “We’ll be at Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar next Friday. It’s mostly a festival-oriented band, and then we have some club work that we do.”
Most of the band’s advertising has been done through its Facebook page.
“(The audience can expect) danceable, recognizable brass pop tunes from the 70s, 80s and even today,” Smith said. “It’s our hope that they’ll walk away saying that that was worth the time spent, and they’ll probably be tired because of the dancing and the activity that goes along with enjoying music.”
WBKR will host Friday Night Fights from 6-8 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage, with the chance to cheer on favorite artists for the chance to win $1,500, and the opportunity to play closing night at Friday After 5, then at 8:30 p.m., 2 Miles Back, featuring Tommy Stillwell, will perform until 11:30 p.m.
“We’re just really grateful to have the opportunity to come play for Owensboro,” Smith said, “and we hope it’s the start of a really nice long relationship.”
