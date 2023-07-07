FRIDAY AFTER 5

Members of the Louisville-based band Brass Pack will be performing at the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live main stage at Friday After 5 from 6-9:30 p.m.

 Photo submitted

It will be the Dog Days of Summer at Friday After 5 this week, sponsored by Romain Subaru of Evansville.

The Louisville-based Brass Pack will be on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.