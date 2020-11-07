My wife reminds me frequently, upon arriving home, to lock my vehicle. “It’s Owensboro,” I think to myself. “It’s safe.”
A recent spate of thefts of personal belongings and valuables from unlocked cars have made it feel less safe, however.
I lock my truck religiously now.
Recently, I backslid.
While visiting friends who had just welcomed a baby into the world, someone stole my wife’s purse and both of our phones out of my — you guessed it! — unlocked vehicle.
Thanks to the work of OPD, one phone was discovered discarded in an alley, shattered, and turned into the evidence locker for fingerprinting. The purse was discovered, too, by a friend, on a nearby street, mostly intact. One phone is still missing.
What it is like to live without a mobile device for a few days would be an interesting column one day.
What is contributing to a rash of petty theft and street crimes in our community would be another.
Today, though, it is about shifting how we think, and scanning our world, our town, our community, for something positive, life-giving, beautiful.
Which is not always easy to do, especially when you’re playing host to a police officer in your home at midnight feverishly trying to recall details while searching for serial numbers and shutting down credit cards by phone.
“What kind of Owensboro are we living in?” I asked myself.
Into the middle of this frustrating and, by all accounts, very minor inconvenience (especially when compared to the pain and suffering of so many), came a story of another kind of Owensboro.
The kind that doesn’t make headlines, but makes a difference.
Travis Owsley, a lifelong Owensboroan and basketball standout at Georgia Southern and Kentucky Wesleyan, grew up on Poplar Street, watching his mother, economically disadvantaged but inspired toward hospitality, take care of neighbors and strangers with food on cold, hungry nights for some living on the upper west side of the city.
While doing her best to take care of her own family, Travis’ mother, Beverly, would scout the neighborhood, looking for people who might need a warm, home-cooked meal. When she would find them, she wouldn’t just feed them right then and there. She would also prepare a plate for them to take away for later.
Watching that kind of generosity amid scarcity and hospitality toward friend and stranger has had a tremendous influence on Travis’ life.
So much so that he has picked up the baton that his mother was forced to relinquish upon her death two years ago, and is running with it headlong into his old stomping grounds, at great personal cost, like his mother before him, to ensure that people in Owensboro’s northwest territory have food.
His idea is simple. Twice a month, Travis purchases enough pizza and water to feed as many people as possible at Kendall-Perkins Park on Fifth Street, welcoming all-comers.
Through the colder months, he distributes blankets that he himself has purchased for the community, as well.
These are things Travis isn’t really open to sharing. He does it because of love, not recognition. He is addicted to the former, but allergic to the latter.
I met Travis through my wife and her involvement as a member of the 2021 class of Leadership Owensboro, of which Travis is also a member.
While he is hesitant to talk about himself and his labors-of-love in his old neighborhood, he is not at all reluctant to discuss how important it is that the city recognize the value inherent within the people and the places that some Owensboroans might never frequent.
Travis knows that, given our nation’s current climate involving broken-down race relations and increasing divisiveness, now is the time and the west side of town is the place for all people in our city to recognize what we have in common: that we are all human beings, whose needs for food, clothing, shelter, and a sense of belonging unite us far more brilliantly than any of our differences may divide us.
Thanks to Little Caeser’s pizza, and its president, Randy Scalf, and to the now growing number of generous donors who have heard about and want to help Travis enlarge and fulfill his mission to feed his community, Beverly’s Hearty Slice — named for Travis’ mother — has begun, in only its third month, to gain the attention of others, many of whom have wanted to know how to join in, donate, and show up to serve.
Like his mother, Travis realizes that few things bring people together as fully and beautifully than food.
It’s something Jesus himself knew, as he held shared meals with his closest friends — a meal that we continue to share together with the people of every time and place around his common table, which we call Eucharist, the Lord’s Supper, or Communion.
Food unites bodies, minds, hearts, and lives in a way few other things can.
And, in his mother’s memory, Travis wants to do just that: bring the community together, not despite our differences in culture, color, creed, or code, but because of those differences.
Travis is an aching visionary who sees what could be, but aches because it is not yet.
But soon, I believe, it will be, because of the commitment of Travis, and the hundreds of other area leaders who are sacrificing themselves — their time, talent, and personal treasure — to meet the needs of our neighbors.
You are invited to come see — and serve! — today at Kendall-Perkins Park, 5:30-7 p.m. Meet Travis. Serve up a slice. See what can happen when you leave your heart unlocked on purpose to unite and inspire.
We are Owensboro. All, not just some, of us.
I’ll see you there!
