It’s easy to get bogged down in the popular self-help, self-affirming, self-edifying mantras of a new year, but will they stand the test of time? Do they even endure the month? Will it last a week?

The most important things have already been decided: Who I am, who will come into my life, and how long I’ll be here. That’s right, the three most important things are completely out of my control. I am, and we are all, fearfully and wonderfully made.

Neena is a wife, mother, beekeeper and author. She’s also a certified etiquette instructor who will be leading a Cotillion at the Historic Weatherberry Home. The goal of Cotillion is to elevate participants’ awareness of others by emphasizing the inherent human dignity of all people with etiquette and social dance instruction. Find out more by emailing her, neenagaynor@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.