Bob Dole died Sunday, full of honors and full of years, as they used to say in fancy obituaries.
Reams of tributes have been written about him since then.
I know I’m late, but I want to add my respects as well.
I never voted for him.
Not in 1976 when he ran for vice president.
Not in 1996 when he ran for president.
But I’ve always respected the man.
And, even when he was in a wheelchair in his final years, Dole still stood taller than most of the politicians who inhabit the halls of Congress these days.
“Now they talk about raising $1 billion to run for president,” he said in 2015.
“It’s unreal,” Dole said. “We need to do something to stop all this money in politics.”
He added, “I’ve always believed when people give big money, they — maybe silently — expect something in return.”
Dole even said he doubted that he could win the Republican nomination for president these days.
“I might not be conservative enough to be the nominee today,” he said.
He was probably right.
And that’s saying a lot, because Dole was pretty conservative.
I met him — briefly — in 1997, when he came to town to campaign for Jim Bunning’s first race for one of Kentucky’s Senate seats.
Dole reminisced about a time more than 50 years ago then when he visited Owensboro regularly.
“We would come to Owensboro and Evansville on weekends when I was stationed at Camp Breckinridge” in Union County in 1943, he said.
“It was too long ago,” Dole said when asked what he did in Owensboro. “We were usually looking for a place to eat. Did they have barbecue here then?”
Then, he chuckled, “We were usually up to no good on weekends.”
He took the time to
shake each hand in the small crowd at the airport, talk to each person, pose
for pictures.
Even signed an autograph or two.
Bob Dole, I realized as I watched, was a good man.
He had friends who were Democrats because he knew that friendship is more important than politics.
He knew how to compromise to get the things he really wanted done in Washington.
Half a loaf is better than none.
That’s something too few people believe today.
But like I said, Bob Dole in recent years was like a Sequoia in a field of saplings when he visited the Capitol.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
