The Owensboro Community & Technical College Foundation, Inc. has received a $25,000 donation from the Domtar Hawesville Mill.
It is a contribution to the Title III E3@OCTC Workforce Investment Endowment, which supports workforce development and provides experiential learning opportunities through the Experiential Learning Center, serving students enrolled at OCTC.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.