February is often referred to as the month of love because of Valentine’s Day. It’s also American Heart Month and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month — two issues that are near and dear to my heart, and that affect many senior adults.
My father, Barney, had quadruple bypass surgery in 1979 when he was only 55 (I thought he was old!) and lived another 12 years before he passed away of a heart attack at age 67 (at which time I realized just how young he was.)
My mother, Ferne, had macular degeneration and lost her central vision but worked until she was 83 and volunteered at the Senior Center before she passed away at age 88. Their influence still impacts my life, which is what help fuels my passion for the Senior Community Center and every senior that walks through her doors.
Shortly after we re-opened the Senior Center in July 2021, someone asked me how I was handling working with seniors. My genuine response is that if you knew my mother, you’d know that I had Olympic level training for the last 20 years of her life! Even though my parents aren’t here, I filter a lot of my thoughts and decisions on how this would impact them. It’s a unique privilege to have this job.
The staff and I are constantly looking for ways to improve what we do, but also provide new activities, events and programs. Something simple that was recently started is “Movie Mondays” where we show a classic film, provide popcorn and hopefully, give you something to do on a Monday afternoon. Our February movies include “O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?” on Feb. 6 and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Feb. 27. All are invited to the 12:30 p.m. showings; there’s no charge for movie and popcorn.
Our first dance of 2023 will be on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 3-5 p.m. and followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. We look forward to having the Roy Kyle Band providing music for the dance, and are grateful to Morrison’s Foods/Owensboro Health for providing the meal! Call the office to register, put on your favorite Valentine’s colors and join us for another great event.
American Heart MonthAs we think about our heart health, research has repeatedly shown that managing diet and stress and incorporating exercise into out lives (regardless of age, but especially in senior adults), makes a big difference.
According to research conducted at the University of Washington’s CDC Prevention Research Center, “the decline in strength, endurance, flexibility, and balance that occurs with aging contributes to diminished independence, diminished vitality, and increased likelihood of disabling injury.”
This is counter to our mission statement of providing and coordinating services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage their involvement in the community.
One of the ways we live out our mission statement is to provide several exercise classes throughout the week to get your heart pumping, improve your mental and physical health and get seniors out of the house.
We offer low impact exercise (Mondays and Thursdays), chair and mat yoga (Tuesdays and Fridays), Silver Sneakers (Wednesdays), and line dancing (Thursdays). We’ve been seeing new folks at each of our classes, which is so encouraging. In addition to a daily exercise class, we also have an exercise room, so please take advantage of these opportunities, in a safe and fun environment with your peers.
As discovered by the Cleveland Clinic in a study last year, “happiness and a strong sense of emotional vitality help lower your risk of heart disease.”
Finally, thanks to everyone who has donated birthday and holiday cards (and stamps!) for our Meals on Wheels clients. We have been blown away by your generosity and now have enough birthday cards for 2023.
We are still needing Easter cards to send out to all 300 clients next month. We also always need plastic grocery bags for our Meals on Wheels deliveries; we use around 300/day to package our meals for deliveries, so your donations save us a little bit of money.
As we enter February, please consider getting your heart and vision health checked out, if you haven’t in a while. Please visit the Senior Center this month to get out of the house, engage with peers and/or try something new. It’ll do my heart good to see you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.