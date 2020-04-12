Wes Donahue dresses up when he shows houses as a Realtor.
But he gets down and dirty when it comes to his work as owner of Premier Home Inspection.
“I inspect everything from the roof to the crawl space or the slab,” Donahue said. “Everything we can see gets inspected — plumbing, electricity, appliances.”
The American Society of Home Inspectors says the list of what gets inspected includes the home’s heating system, central air conditioning system (temperature permitting), interior plumbing and electrical systems, the roof, attic and visible insulation, walls, ceilings, floors, windows and doors, the foundation, basement and structural components.
Donahue said he had been selling real estate for several years, “but I noticed that I had a knack for inspections. I was always pointing out deficiencies to buyers.”
And, he said, “I noticed that it was taking people 10 to 14 days to get an inspection, so I decided to do it myself.”
He opened Premier Home Inspection about eight months ago.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit a month ago.
Donahue said, “During this time, I’m taking special precautions — wearing gloves, shoe covers and a mask. And I ask that nobody be there but me.”
He said, “I also want to know if anyone has been sick in the home recently before I inspect it.”
Donahue said that despite the pandemic, “We had a record month in March.”
But, he said, “Near the end of the month, things started slowing down.”
Donahue is a one-man operation.
Inspecting a 1,250-square-foot house takes about three hours, he said.
And, of course, bigger houses take longer.
Home inspections are done for the buyer, Donahue said.
But, he said, “I can do pre-inspections for the seller.”
After he inspects a home, Donahue says he offers the buyer “$100,000 worth of protection for 90 days on things like sewer pipes, roof, mold that may not be visible and the structure.”
His report on the condition of a house isn’t a written document, he said.
“All of our reports are web-based and include a lot of video,” Donahue said. “It’s almost like being there.”
People can contact him on Facebook or Instagram, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
