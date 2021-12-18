We have said that Christmas is for the children.
Maybe so.
But there is a child alive in each one of us, a wide-eyed little one full of wonder and awe and innocence and wishful thoughts that sometimes things could go back to the way they once were.
Christmas allows us all to be like children for a moment, caught up in the mystery and the history, the fanfare and the fun, the hopeful anticipation that something wonderful is coming for us, perhaps in a gift, in a moment shared with a child we don’t see enough anymore, to shatter our mundane days or to comfort some long-held grief.
Of course, the holiday is rooted in the historical event of the birth of Jesus.
“Happy Birthday, Jesus!”, many will sing or say.
And I’m never one to correct that.
In the same way that I don’t bother mentioning that a lot of what we think may have happened in and around the Christmas story is either misconceived, misunderstood, or just wrong. (And that’s OK!)
For a little fun, here are a few popular misconceptions about the story of Jesus’ birth.
First, Jesus was not born on Dec. 25, 0001 AD, although it’s fun to imagine that he was. From the earliest recorded history, the Feast of the Annunciation, a celebration of the moment Mary learned that she was “with child” (Surprise!) has been celebrated on March 25, commemorating both the belief that the spring equinox was not only the day of God’s act of Creation but also the beginning of God’s redemption of that same Creation through Christ, who was on his way.
This was more of a date of remembrance than an actual date in history.
History also remembers that Jesus was crucified, dead, and buried on that same day, March 25. Therefore, fast forward nine months for gestation, and all Christian antiquity held Dec. 25 as a possible birth date for Jesus, although it didn’t appear as such until the year 336.
Another one: it is commonly held that Mary and Joseph were turned away at an inn by an innkeeper whose “No Vacancy” light sent the expectant couple to find another place for Mary to give birth to her baby boy, when in truth, the Bible makes no mention of an “innkeeper” and it never mentions a stable or a barn.
The greek word translated as “inn” is actually, more literally translated as “a place to stay,” meaning not “there was no room in the inn,” but actually, “there was no room for a baby in the place they stayed.”
It is believed that the pair were most likely in the home of Joseph’s family, which would have been very small, and whatever adjacent guest room they were in would have been tee-tiny and no place to bring a life into the world, but you do what you’ve gotta do.
Similarly, while nearly every nativity scene has Mary looking adoringly at a peacefully resting baby Jesus in a barn setting, the text only said that Mary laid him in a manger. Although that might seem to suggest a barn, it was common for mangers, which were dining room tables for family pets and livestock, to be kept in the main room of village houses during this time period. Why? Because the animals were often housed just a few feet away in an adjacent room.
Fourth, although it is comforting and nostalgic to think of three wise men, nowhere does the Bible mention that there were three of them. All we know from the text is that there were men from the east who brought three gifts to the child Jesus, who was probably around 2 years old, all of which were gifts reserved for a king, including embalming perfumes, which for many foreshadow Jesus’ eventual death.
Finally, there is the issue of the star, which wasn’t given to the shepherds, as many believe, but to the Magi traveling from Jerusalem, which is only 10 miles from Bethlehem as the crow flies.
Most people thought of stars as living beings appearing as an orb of light, and it comforts them to think that the Magi were guided by it, even though no historical records reflect an astronomical event at that point in history.
If you’ve read this far, it’s important for you to know why any of the aforementioned trivia-night fodder matters.
It matters because what really happened matters, facts matter, truth matters.
I read articles in this section of the M-I like you do, and am often appalled at the terrible — even abusive — theology that gets passed on to readers as “facts,” as “truth,” when it is far from it.
There are things we simply cannot, do not, and will not ever know. We do not know the mind of God, and nowhere are we promised that we will, so we can let that go.
We also cannot throw around passages or verses or singular words of scripture that have been stripped of their historical context and weaponize them against people or life choices that we happen not to like.
When God starts to dislike the same people you do, watch out! You’ve just created God in your own image.
And saying “The bible says…” isn’t good enough, because the Bible says a lot of things that you and I and everyone we know quickly reject, neglect, or abandon.
The Bible is a library of resources written long after old campfire stories were told and retold for generations before about how primitive people imagined the way the world works. It is a series of stories of making love and war, poems, fables, and fairytales in which, the Church believes, God is alive and on the move.
It’s all true, and some of it happened. But we can never allow someone to use these ancient words to judge, harm, or guilt/shame someone into believing or behaving the way we do, or the way we think God wants them to.
So suffice to say: do your research. Don’t take someone’s opinion as a stunt double for the facts, regardless of who they are. Don’t take someone else’s word for it.
Think for yourself. Believe for yourself. Find the truth for yourself.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
