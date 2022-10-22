Yeah, the new Chili’s looks like it’s about ready to open.
But don’t plan on having Thanksgiving dinner there.
That was the original goal for the opening.
But the company said this week, “Owensboro is still on track, though we’re looking at early-to-mid December now.”
• The Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, said on Facebook that it is adding a country ham breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
It includes biscuits, grits, fried potatoes, French toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken, sausage, donuts and a lot more.
Cost: $14.95 for adults, $5.95 for kids ages 6-11 and $1.50 for kids 2-5.
• Pizza Hut said this week that it is adding Melts to its menu.
That’s a pizza for one that looks like a pizza quesadilla.
Four varieties are available.
• Kentucky’s unemployment rate for September was 3.8%.
That’s down from 4.7% a year ago.
• DrugGenius.com, a provider of evidence-based information about prescription medications, says Kentucky’s Bourbon Balls have been “named and shamed as a gateway food to obesity.”
Yeah, but they sure are good.
• Placer.ai, a foot-traffic information provider, says we can expect that “early and aggressive sales aimed at moving mountains of merchandise out of stock rooms will lead to a resurgence in traffic from October through the end of the year.”
The report quoted UBS Group AG analysts as saying that North American inventories are at their highest level relative to sales since the start of the pandemic.
• If you’re going to Louisville on Wednesday or later, you might check this out.
McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing three different Krispy Kreme donuts at nine McDonald’s restaurants in the Louisville market.
The donuts available include Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and raspberry-filled doughnuts.
