Owensboro resident Ed Kearns is normally seen with drumsticks in his hands.
Over the years, he has used that skill to carve out a niche in the percussion world.
But instead of remaining behind his drum kit, it’s been more recently that he’s found a love for musical theatre and taking center stage.
Born in Louisville to an American father and Japanese mother who met when his father was stationed in Japan during his time in the U.S. Air Force, Kearns moved around throughout his youth to states such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Virginia before settling in Madisonville.
It was during his time in Bristol, Tennessee, that Kearns was first introduced to the drums — which would eventually become part of his livelihood.
“When I was in the fifth grade, that’s when they started beginning band and my best friend wanted to do drums or percussion,” Kearns, 49, said. “He urged me to do it with him; and I had no prior interest (and) never thought about it at all ….”
Once he began, Kearns said it helped him tap into his competitive side.
“I always wanted to be the best, so I practiced super hard,” he said. “We had practice logs that our parents had to sign off on and I wanted to win first chair.”
Kearns continued to progress in his drumming when he moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was recommended by his teacher to the youth orchestra at the University of Virginia before finding more encouragement from his band director Mike Clark at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
After graduating high school in 1991, Kearns received a full music scholarship to attend Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he studied music education with percussion emphasis under professor David Steinquest.
Throughout his time at APSU, Kearns was section leader for three years in both the marching band drumline and concert wind ensemble, was chosen as the marimba soloist for the concerto festival and performed in the percussion ensemble and orchestra.
Additionally, Kearns played percussion for a number of musical productions and was a percussion instructor for several high schools in the Clarksville area.
“I’ve just always enjoyed the opportunities and the gigs that came from that,” he said.
When Kearns moved to Owensboro in 1997, he continued to build his résumé teaching percussion throughout the region such as serving as an adjunct professor at Kentucky Wesleyan College and teaching private lessons, while playing drums for the Walnut Memorial Baptist Church praise band and the Second Street Big Band.
But in the past few years, Kearns has gone from supporting the people on the stage with musical backing to becoming one himself.
“I always loved musical theatre and had played drums and percussion for several shows ….” he said, “but it was Encore (Musicals) about five or six years ago when they were doing ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ ”
Kearns, who said he sang “a lot of karaoke with friends” from Encore, was approached by the organization’s president Emily Malone to fill one of the roles in the show.
“It was a relatively small part, but I loved it and had a great time,” he said, “but the bug didn’t bite me to do anything else ….”
However, that changed when Kearns went to audition for the role of Gaston in Encore’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
“Once I got the audition materials and really started diving in and practicing really hard, then I really wanted it,” he said.
While he had doubts during the audition process, Kearns was “delighted” when he secured the role.
The experience of working on the show is something Kearns recalls fondly.
“I had a blast,” he said. “It was possibly the most fun I’ve had in my life performing. It really just was life-changing … and memories for a lifetime.”
Currently, Kearns is in rehearsals for Encore’s upcoming production of “Godspell,” which will be staged at 7 p.m. April 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. April 30 at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
He will play one of the lead roles of John the Baptist/Judas.
The experience of being on stage is still new for Kearns, but he’s enjoying the journey that he’s currently on and seeing how the worlds of playing and performing collide.
“... It’s a challenge — but it’s a fun challenge. It’s very gratifying,” he said. “... My dedication to my instrument with the drums has directly helped me because I have the same work ethic when it comes to learning my lines and learning my singing parts. And it helps that I can read notation (and) rhythm.”
But whatever he ends up doing on any given day, Kearns gets a thrill out of it all.
“For my soul, it’s a huge blessing,” he said. “My wife (Jennifer) reminds me: ‘You have a gift. God gave you a gift’ …. I can’t imagine a life without music and percussion, but now this musical theatre thing is a whole new world; and it’s fun to be part of that. I always watched from the percussion pit (watching people) on stage and never imagined I would one day be up there.”
“I just feel really blessed that it’s opened up to me and I can’t imagine not doing it.”
