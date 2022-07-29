RiverPark Center’s 21-and-up summer entertainment series DownTown Live will host a “Bike Night” theme for its 11th week beginning at 6 p.m. today, July 29.
“We realized that our bike community hasn’t (been) represented at RiverPark Center like it should, and we wanted that demographic to find a home and new appreciation with RiverPark Center,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing at the RiverPark Center.
Sponsored by Bud’s Harley-Davidson in Evansville, additional components to the adult-oriented event will be a part of the night’s happenings, including a bike competition.
The competition is free to enter.
The first-place winner, decided by Bud’s Harley-Davidson, will receive a trophy and two free tickets to any show in the RiverPark Center’s “Director’s Series,” while second- and third-place recipients will be selected by the community and will also receive free tickets.
Registration will take place between 6-8 p.m. with judging starting at 8 p.m.
The event will also have corn hole games inside the Jody Berry Theatre and “Biker Bingo” in the lobby for folks to win prizes and drink coupons and more.
For the first time this season, DownTown Live will host two featured music performances, with Whiskey Richard & the Shindiggers playing in the Atmos Courtyard from 7-9 p.m. and No Governor on the Truist Plaza from 9-11 p.m.
Colt Rickard, member of Whiskey Richard & the Shindiggers, is glad to have the group be part of the inaugural year.
“We’re very excited to be there. (We) haven’t been playing too long and are happy to be getting real opportunities to show our sound,” Rickard said. “We have some of everything. …(We) play a lot of originals, we play a little bit of all the backyard country and rock music. We want everyone to see that we are a band full of friends and fun with meaningful reasons to sing and share our past times. There is nothing greater than giving someone a feeling that you can only express through music.”
Greer is looking forward to being able to host more entertainment as the first season of the series draws to a close next week.
“I’m excited to have two bands this week. I know our community has been asking for it, so I’m glad we’re able to serve,” Greer said. “There has been a lot of trial and error this season, and I know that our last one will really blow folks away.”
