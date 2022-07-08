The eighth week of RiverPark Center’s inaugural 21-and-over entertainment series DownTown Live will continue under the theme “Beer Snobs” starting at 6 p.m. today.
Grae Greer, marketing director for the RiverPark Center, said the theme was created in order to begin the celebration of its Hops on the Ohio event, which makes its return after a three-year hiatus, at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
“We have lots of folks who come in from the tri-state area for this festival and thought we should make it a two-day event,” Greer said.
Tonight’s event is to include corn hole and music provided by DJ2Smuve and the Community Jukebox initiative on the Truist Plaza, along with beer pong, Giant Jenga, putt-putt and other bar games available inside the Jody Berry Theatre.
There will also be a “Know Your Hops” beer competition, where Greer said that people will be challenged to see if they tell the difference between different beers among domestic, craft and seasonal.
The winner of the competition will receive free tickets to the Hops on the Ohio event on Saturday.
Entry fee for the game is $12.
Neo-soul/R&B music artist LaTasha Shemwell will be the featured performer from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard.
Described as a “community favorite” by Greer, Shemwell is looking forward to being part of this new downtown event.
“…Truthfully, (she’s) one of my personal favorite musicians in the community,” Greer said. “She brings a flair of magic with her music and it’s always a great time when she’s on the mic.”
“I’m definitely humbled and grateful,” Shemwell said. “I’m just very thankful that I (am) invited to do this.”
Shemwell will be joined by guitarist Nick O’Nan, who started working together before COVID and are currently developing their own band that will be performing in the near future.
Leland Isbill is also join the two on harmonica as a special guest.
While Shemwell has plans to showcase some of her own original works, her set list will consist of a variety of material.
“In my set, you’re going to find things from The Cranberries or Alanis Morissette and then I go into, like, Lauryn Hill,” Shemwell said. “...I try to give something for everybody.”
Shemwell hopes that the crowd walk away enjoying their performance and the song selection, while also making them feel touched emotionally.
“...Music is kind of like therapy to me,” Shemwell said. “I just hope that they leave with a really good vibe and energized and ready to go to the next activity that they want to do.”
Additionally, other entertainment will be offered inside The GhostLight Lounge with Doo-Blay-Vay, a comedy team that focuses on long-form improv, mostly based out of Chicago, beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The team includes Alex Jorn, local comedian, development assistant for the RiverPark Center and manager of The GhostLight Lounge, along with Griffin Lawrence, Alex Hultman and Ian Samsami.
“I can’t wait to see Alex in her true form of performing, and all the laughs that will come with it,” Greer said.
The GhostLight Lounge will still offer their traditional karaoke upon the show’s completion until midnight.
After tonight, there will be less than one month remaining in DownTown Live’s first season, which Greer said has gone by “super fast” but relishes how far the event has come and is already brainstorming for what’s to come in 2023.
“It almost feels like a fever dream. This has been such an amazing experience, not just for the community, but our staff as well,” Greer said. “We’re learning what our community wants in terms of entertainment, and are already planning for next summer’s DownTown Live events.”
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
