The fifth week of RiverPark Center’s 21-and-over event series “DownTown Live” will celebrate the women of the community and beyond with “Ladies Night” beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
“We wanted a night to celebrate our local gals and their friendships,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education of the RiverPark Center. “As a woman with strong female friendships, I know how much fun it is to get dressed up and go out with your girls.”
The Truist Plaza will feature DJ2Smuve playing music from 6-8 p.m. before the public playlist and requests from the event’s Community Jukebox initiative takes over.
The plaza will also offer cornhole and a mechanical bull.
The GhostLight Lounge will continue to host their karaoke night from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, with the exception that participants are to sing songs from female artists.
Additionally, there will be $1 a minute chair massages offered by Spirit Spa LLC in the lobby and a showing of the local production company Tinker Tone Pictures’ short film “The UFO Girl” in Cannon Hall starting at 7 p.m. followed by a Q & A session.
In an interview with the RiverPark Center, the film’s director and writer Shane Devon said the film is in line with the night’s theme, highlighting its “strong female leads” and “mother-daughter bonding” type of experiences along with “an independent teen who refuses to conform to expectations just because she’s a girl.”
Greer said that this is the first night that the event will be “leaning into the adult nature” such as offering a “male revue,” which will feature a mix of both amateur and professional dancers, that will take place from 9-11 p.m. in the Jody Berry Theatre.
“It’s a group of local men who you may recognize from our local bands, gyms, arts programs and more,” she said. “Many of these guys have never been onstage before, so I’m excited to see their confidence come out.”
The featured act of the night will be DT on the Rocks, also known as the three-piece group Dustin Taylor on the Rocks, from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard.
Greer said the group is a personal favorite of theirs and have had good experiences with them in the past.
“Back in 2020, we continued to offer streamed concerts as well as small masked-up concerts and DT on the Rocks was one of those that we asked,” she said. “We’ve been fans for a while and will jump to have them back any chance we can get.”
Vocalist and guitarist Dustin Taylor is looking forward to being a part of the new event.
“It’s cool that the RiverPark and that group of people are still kind of working to make something happen during this season,” Taylor said. “We’re definitely excited to be a part of it ….”
The lineup consists of Taylor, bass player Leland Herzog and drummer Dexter Payne.
Taylor said the band has been working hard to create their own brand overtime called “groovin’ blues,” “playing what we feel” and being authentic in their performances.
“You’ll know the (songs) — it’ll sound like it’s supposed to; but it’ll be a representation of what we’re going through in the band during that period of time or that week or that season or whatever it might be and being able to connect with people in that way,” Taylor said. “(That’s) what we hope to do and that’s what we really enjoy doing.”
The band has been moving more towards playing original music while their covers range from familiar, such as Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” to more lesser-known Elvis Presley tunes and older blues tracks.
“We choose the covers we play not necessarily based on how many people are going to know it, but how well we can represent it to make it feel like we’re delivering the message …,” Taylor said.
Taylor feels that blues music is all about relating to others and hopes to be able to form that bond with the crowd that stops to see them.
“Everyone can experience it; everyone does experience hard moments in their lives and it’s all relative to them,” Taylor said. “It’s still a very personal experience. I can perform a song and it could mean something totally different to me to someone else listening but it also connects because we’re both feeling that song for whatever reason, or that moment or that message. Blues — to me — is the root pretty much the root to all music in some capacity (and) it has a very powerful way of connecting people.”
For more information and updates, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
