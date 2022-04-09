Downtown Live, RiverPark Center’s summer entertainment series for the 21 and older crowd, has announced their performer lineup for its new event.
“We looked at what our community was wanting. We had over 75 submissions to perform at Downtown Live and I definitely feel we made the right choice with this selection,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education at RiverPark Center. “We have a variety of musicians who offer everything from rock, covers, country, R&B and rap, Broadway, pop, and throwbacks.”
The featured performers can be seen from 6-8 p.m. Fridays in the Atmos Courtyard.
Brett Vance will kick off the new series on May 13, followed by Hayley Payne on May 20 and Madeline Wilkerson on May 27.
For June, Gen3ric will perform on June 3, Dustin Taylor on the rocks on June 10 and Violet Galaxy & the Keys on June 17.
Clint Campbell will keep things going as the series heads into more of the summer on July 1, with Latasha Shemwell gracing the courtyard on July 8, followed by Zach Jennings on July 15, Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour on July 22 and No Governor rounding out the month on July 29.
The final performance of the series will be The Forgotten Tree on Aug. 5.
Greer notes a mixture of styles that all audiences can enjoy.
“I’m really excited to have Gen3ric performing in the Atmos Courtyard. His style is a mask-up of old school lyricism/storytelling and the new age sound of pop influenced hip-hop. It’s different (from) what we normally showcase here and I’m pumped to see the turn out,” Greer said. “Dustin Taylor on the rocks is a crowd favorite as well as a staff (favorite), too. We’re lucky to get them back in the courtyard this year.”
Beyond the lineup, the series will also include a number of themes that will be announced soon.
Greer mentioned one theme is a teacher appreciation night, where educators will receive drink discounts, attend an adult prom and even be able to participate in tricycle races.
“... Each week is going to be more interactive, chaotic and enjoyable than the one before,” Greer said. “I can’t wait.”
Greer and the staff are looking forward to bringing this event to life for the first time in a couple of weeks.
“It’s been a long few months of planning, and I’m excited to see the response from the community,” Greer said. “... I’m most excited about the 21-plus aspect. We didn’t want to step on Friday After 5’s toes with their family inclusive space. We wanted to offer something for our adult crowds who wanted a moment away from the kiddos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.