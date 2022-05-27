The RiverPark Center’s “DownTown Live” entertainment series will continue with their third week of its new event under the theme “Race Into Summer.”
The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m. will include selfie stations, school pop-ups (a variety of “prom photobooths” throughout the building), an adult prom inside the Jody Berry Theatre and the “Drunk Spelling Bee” from 8 p.m. to midnight at The GhostLight Lounge.
The Truist Plaza will continue to be home to the “Community Jukebox” initiative, where attendees can submit song suggestions or their favorite genres.
Grae Greer, the director of marketing and education of the RiverPark Center, said the theme is to highlight community educators.
“Many of our staff are educators or are related to educators,” Greer said. “We see the value, and often struggle, that our teachers have and (we) wanted to provide a space to celebrate them. This is an evening where our educators can drink, dance, and have fun ….”
There will also be an outside event called the “Owensboro 500,” which Greer said will be a tricycle race consisting of multiple heats where three teams will race at a time and their times will be recorded and will be competing for three awards: “Fastest Team,” which will receive a cash prize, “Best Team Uniform” and “Best Team Spirit” who will both be awarded with RiverPark Center tickets.
Greer said the idea came from Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, who wanted to incorporate a tricycle race in some capacity.
“It’s honestly a blast; we tried it out last week,” Greer said.
Since debuting on May 13, Greer said that the event has been able to gain traction.
“We doubled our attendance last weekend,” Greer said. “ ‘Silent Disco’ was a hit, DJ2Smuve had people dancing on the Truist Plaza, Hayley Payne had an engaged crowd and karaoke — as always — was packed to the walls. We received a lot of feedback and we’re expanding our entertainment (and) giving our patrons what they want.”
The musical guest for tonight’s event will be Owensboro’s own Madeline Wilkerson performing from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard.
Wilkerson said she is happy to be a part of an event that showcases a wide range of music in its lineup.
“I’m just really excited because I feel like this event is really highlighting a lot of diversity and genre and style,” Wilkerson said. “...It’s something that Owensboro has been missing out on a lot of because we have a lot of really talented artists across a lot of genres … so I’m really excited to be a part of … this new event that is celebrating so many different types of music.”
Wilkerson feels that her set offers something for everyone, drawing influences from the likes of Dolly Parton, Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift and said that she will perform many cover songs that people will be able to sing along to, while also choosing songs that she feels portray important messages.
For her “DownTown Live” debut, Wilkerson hopes that the audience who stop by will take the time to listen and become more familiar with Wilkerson.
“I hope that in singing for people (tonight) that they get to know me a little bit and with them singing back to me, I hope I get to know what they like,” Wilkerson said. “I hope that we get to connect and make a good environment.”
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
If interested in registering for the “Owensboro 500,” e-mail Greer at ggreer@riverparkcenter.org.
