The RiverPark Center’s 21-and-over entertainment event “DownTown Live” will celebrate its sixth week mark of their 12-week series with “Pride Night” beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.
The theme is in honor of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month — a celebration that occurs every June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York, which served as a pinnacle moment in the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States and recognizes the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally, per the Library of Congress.
In May, current U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed this month as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month for “...the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.”
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, said that celebrating the month is one of the main objectives of what theatre stands for.
“The theatre has always been the first place to accept people. As leaders in the performing arts in the tri-state area, we have been and will continue to be allies through and through,” he said. “Our industry would look very different if we didn’t have LGBTQIA+ individuals within the company, performances, and patrons.”
While the familiar offerings of selfie stations in the lobby, the Community Jukebox and a second appearance of mechanical bull rides on the Truist Plaza will be available, more Pride-oriented events such as support opportunities from free hugs and advice in the lobby from organizations such as the non-profit Matthew 25 AIDS Services that are going to be available to “share love and acceptance to all.”
One of the highlights of the evening will include two different drag shows — one being for newer drag queens in the community that didn’t know how to find the opportunity to perform alongside some more established and seasoned performers at 8-9:30 p.m. at The GhostLight Lounge.
The second drag show, geared towards more experienced performers, will be taking place from 9:30-11 p.m. in the Jody Berry Theatre.
Performers will include Jasmine Starr, Salem Vytch-Tryells, Tova Uravitch, Gorgina George, India Divine, Zoe Kohl, Dickson Herr and Sinna K. VonTrapp.
The featured performers of the night will be the brand-new musical five-piece indie-pop group Violet Galaxy & the Keys, who will make their official debut ever at DownTown Live from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard.
The group consists of bassist Jim Posch, keyboard player Jordan-Blake Key, drummer Olivia Scales, vocalist Sharpe Knowles and guitarist Kayla Newman.
“...To have live music and have theatre and all that and being able to do that now, I’m just grateful,” said Scales.
“I’ve been playing for a long time but this is my first actual band, so it’s a huge thing for me,” Newman said. “...I’m pretty excited to be a part of something else and working with other people. I think it’s going to be really cool.”
Grae Greer, director of marketing of the RiverPark Center, expressed her excitement to see the band in action for the first time.
“When planning for ‘Pride Night,’ I reached out to Jordan and he quickly got into action, creating a group of talented performers who I absolutely can’t wait to hear perform. He never disappoints,” Greer said. “RiverPark Center prides itself on establishing strong performers and relationships. We look back over our music history and we’ve been able to bring a lot of new groups together and give new performers a place to shine. I love that Violet Galaxy & the Keys will be making its debut in our house. I know that this is only the beginning for this group.”
The group sees it not only as a great platform and is in tune with what they stand for.
“It’s about the freedom to be yourself, freedom to express yourself; that’s what we’re doing is expressing ourselves,” Posch said. “Anyone should be able to do it in whatever form or however they want.”
Their first show will consist of a number of what they describe as “a little bit of everything” from Pat Benetar, Adele, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and The Struts — and the crowd should be “ready to dance.”
For their first night, they look forward to finding a way to unite the people that take time out of their way to sit and vibe to their performance.
“I hope that people come and are inspired to create something themselves — whether that’s art, music, or anything that makes them feel connected to others,” Knowles said.
With the series half way through their debut season, Greer has been reflecting on how far the event has come and what they will continue to strive for.
“...Every week has been a learning experience,” Greer said. “We’re learning what the community wants and we’re doing our best to serve.”
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
