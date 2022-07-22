OWENWS-07-22-22 DOWNTOWN LIVE PIC 1

Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour will be the featured act for the RiverPark Center’s DownTown Live. The group consists of Logan Howard, left, Nick Cheek and Aaron Ray.

 Photo by Nick Gray

RiverPark Center’s 21-and-up summer entertainment series DownTown Live will have a “Hawaiian Night” theme for its 10th week, starting at 6 p.m. today, July 22.

Sponsored by Gateway Urgent Care, Grae Greer, director of marketing at the RiverPark Center, hopes to see patrons come out in their festive attire to celebrate the occasion.

