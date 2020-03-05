Dr. Moolani writes a book on aging

While Dr. Mahesh Moolani drove to deliver a speech at the Owensboro Health Healthpark about Alzheimer’s, he prepared mental notes.
Moolani, who practices internal medicine at Owensboro Primary Care, decided to talk about the physical, mental and financial condition of patients.
During the meeting, he jotted down some notes.
Later, Moolani presented a lecture at Brescia University. From the message he delivered in those two speaking engagements, he wrote and recently published a guide for caregivers titled “Tough Decisions In Care of Elderly Loved Ones.”
“Half of my patients are elderly,” he said.
Besides his OPC practice, Moolani is the medical director at three area nursing homes, so he has a lot of experience dealing with older patients.
One customer on Amazon referred to Moolani’s book as a “cheat sheet.” The 136-page paperback features chapters about empathy and patience, advance directives, home health services, palliative care and more.
Part of the book deals with depression among the elderly, which often goes undiagnosed and untreated.
“While more than 6 million American(s) above age 65 have depression, only 10% receive treatment for it,” Moolani wrote in the book. “It is imperative for us to address depression in this population because it can significantly lower their quality of life.”
Suicide rates among the elderly are high. Moolani’s book reports that people 85 and older experience the highest number of deaths by suicide.
“Tough Decisions” offers the diagnostic criteria for depression.
“Often times, the symptoms of depression can be confused with stress or a normal part of aging,” Moolani wrote.
The book serves as a guide for spouses, children, nurses or anyone who cares for seniors. It deals with dignity, safety and quality-of-life issues.
Steve Skalski commented on Amazon, where “Tough Decisions” sells for about $16.
“I did not get this book because I am or about to become a caregiver,” Skalski wrote in his review. “I got it instead because I am becoming elderly (77) and wanted to understand key tipping points in my health that would force some of these decisions to be made. Especially from the quality of life perspective.”
Reader G. Stallings commented: “I have never seen dementia explained with such empathetic detail.”
The book has been sold on Amazon for nearly a month. Moolani said readers across the U.S. and in England and Canada have bought it.
Moolani’s book is for sale at https://www.amazon.com/Tough-Decisions-Care-Elderly-Loved/dp/1734407719.
