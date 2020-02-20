About two years ago, Jennifer Higdon’s right heel started to hurt, so she tried treatments from a chiropractor, doctor and massage therapist.
“I never felt like the pain was gone,” Higdon said. “My symptoms eased, but I never felt like it was gone.”
Then, Higdon went to KORT Physical Therapy Owensboro, 3515 Frederica St., and tried dry needling therapy.
After two sessions, Higdon’s pain disappeared. Better yet, she stayed pain-free six months.
Recently, Higdon, co-owner of Preservation Station Market, Restaurant and Event Center, received a new furniture line and other merchandise. For two weeks, she worked 12-hour days that were busy with heavy lifting and climbing stairs and ladders.
She overdid it, causing her plantar fasciitis to return. Plus, Higdon started to experience problems with her sacroiliac joint and left elbow.
This time, Higdon didn’t wait. She made a beeline for KORT and dry needling therapy.
The first session eased her pain considerably.
“If I get a couple more sessions, I feel like I’ll have real relief,” Higdon said.
The term dry needling may sound scary, but, it is a safe and effective therapy used to reduce pain, increase blood flow to injured tissue and loosen muscle knots.
The technique shouldn’t be confused with acupuncture, which is an oriental therapy. Instead, dry needling is “a modern, science-based intervention for the treatment of pain and dysfunction in musculoskeletal conditions,” according to KORT literature. Mayo Clinic Health System and Cleveland Clinic are just two heavyweight medical centers that offer dry needling.
During the treatment, a therapist certified in the procedure pierces the skin with thin filament needles and pushes them deeper to stimulate “trigger points” or knotted muscles that become restricted and painful.
It is difficult to feel the needle enter the body. When it reaches a trigger point, the patient may experience a sensation similar to a dull ache, but the procedure is over quickly.
At KORT, four therapists — each of whom earned a doctorate in physical therapy — are certified in dry needling. They are Jennifer Byrne, Aaron Flaherty, Sam Knott and Allison Fallin.
Also, the KORT clinic in Whitesville offers dry needling. Other Owensboro rehabilitation and therapy centers also perform the technique.
Byrne, KORT clinical director, has been a therapist for two decades. She’s performed dry needling for the past four years.
It’s a popular therapy locally, she said.
Byrne uses three dry needling techniques: inserting the needle and leaving it about 10 minutes, inserting the needle and applying light electric pulses, and inserting the needle and tapping it into the muscle belly for about eight seconds.
“Rarely do we just do dry needling alone,” Byrne said. “It is more of a comprehensive program. We incorporate manual therapy, exercise, stretching and strengthening.”
Byrne recommends dry needling for patients who haven’t found relief from other types of treatments.
The technique is used to treat many conditions, including neck pain, shoulder impingement, frozen shoulder, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, low back pain and shin splints.
For more information about dry needling, contact KORT at 270-684-7856.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.