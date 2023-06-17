Dry weather has been the topic of conversation this week. Fortunately, mild temperatures have reduced severe stress to the crops during this prolonged absence of moisture. A soaking rain would still be most beneficial to the long term outcome of the crops. With mid-April planted corn timed to tassel in the next couple of weeks, Dr. Chad Lee, Extension grain crops professor at the University of Kentucky, prepared the following article about the dry weather effect on corn at the current growth stages.

The corn leaves will roll during the heat of the day to try to conserve as much water as possible. When this leaf rolling occurs, the plant conducts less photosynthesis, causing it to produce less biomass during drought stress.

