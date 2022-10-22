The rain gauge at Owensboro’s City Hall hasn’t recorded a drop of rain since 0.51 inches on Sept. 20.
That’s more than a month without rain.
That's more than a month without rain.

But, believe it or not, it's helping farmers get their crops in during this harvest season.
That’s more than a month without rain.
But, believe it or not, it’s helping farmers get their crops in during this harvest season.
Agriculture.com said Monday that Kentucky’s corn crop was 78% harvested, up from 68% at this time last year.
The national average was 45%.
And it said that 48% of the soybean crop in Kentucky was harvested, up from 35% a year ago.
The national average was 63%.
But harvesting is going much faster in Daviess County, Clint Hardy, Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources, said earlier this week.
“These days, there’s a light dew that dries fast,” he said. “There’s nothing to slow down the harvest.
“Yields are somewhat lower than normal. But the dry weather hasn’t hurt corn. Beans have low moisture, and people can be giving up a little on weight this year. But it’s so dry that people can easily drive big trucks into the field.
“It’s hard to estimate where we are now, but I would say we’re about 80% finished with both corn and beans.”
In Ohio County, Darren Luttrell, who raises 3,700 acres of corn and soybeans, said, “It’s going very well. We finished corn last week, and we should finish beans this week. That’s about a week and a half to two weeks ahead of schedule. We haven’t had a day off since Labor Day. It’s been all hands on deck for nearly two months.
“The dry weather hasn’t hurt us. We’re having an average to above average year on corn and one of our better years on soybeans. Soybeans in the (river) bottoms do better in dry weather.”
“I’ve never seen a fall with no rain,” Jeff Coke, who farms 2,200 acres in Daviess and McLean counties, said earlier this week.
The harvest, he said, “is pretty good. We’re in good shape. I’ve already planted 600 acres of wheat and have another 600 to go.
“The flood in July hurt my beans. But I’m very, very satisfied. It’s not an exceptional crop, but I’ll take what I’ve got.”
On Oct. 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, “Corn production is down 8% from last year, forecast at 13.9 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 3% from 2021, forecast at 4.31 billion bushels.”
It added, “Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 171.9 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and down 4.8 bushels from 2021. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast.”
And, the report said, “based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 49.8 bushels per acre, down 0.7 bushel from the previous forecast and down 1.9 bushels from 2021. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.6 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up slightly from 2021.”
