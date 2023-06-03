Grace Reformed Baptist Church’s new sanctuary was empty Tuesday, but down the hall a classroom was filled with students enrolled at Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary.
Both Grace Reformed Baptist and the seminary are operating out of the 11,522 square-foot church building at 800 Chuck Gray Court that sits on 1.5 acres.
Sam Waldron, president of the seminary and one of the three pastors of Grace Reformed Baptist, said there are still some final touches to be done, such as completing the library, but they’re moved in otherwise.
“We still have our shirttails hanging out a little bit,” Waldron said. “If you look closely, there are things that have to be done, but we’re really pleased with how it’s coming together.”
The church held its first Sunday service on May 21 in a fully-renovated sanctuary with a new baptistry and stage area.
Waldron said its worship space is more than double the size of what they were used to.
“We have about 212 chairs set up, and we’ve been comfortably full for our first two Lord’s days; we’re thankful for that,” Waldron said.
Prior to purchasing the former Ignite 360 church for $625,000 in May 2022, the seminary and church had been operating out of a building at 1501 E. 26th St. since 2014.
However, the East 26th Street location sold before the Chuck Gray Court building was ready. The services were then held for 10 months at Gospel Community Church at 1205 W. 9th St.
“As our hope was, we are going to be in here free and clear,” Waldron said. “…So we have no debt. Our next project will be a fellowship hall so we can have a dedicated space for fellowship.”
Along with Waldron, Ben Carlson and Joe Wilson serve as the church pastors.
With its location on Chuck Gray Court, the church not only has visibility by backing up to Frederica Street, but it’s also in close proximity to some of the city’s refugee population.
Carlson said the location should allow the church to grow and provide opportunities to evangelize within the surrounding neighborhood.
“In terms of church growth, we’re going to continue to be faithful to what God calls us to do each and every Lord’s day,” Carlson said. “…We try to emphasize outreach and evangelism here. So we obviously have a big community in our backyard.”
Although the majority of the seminary’s classes are online-only, it does host in-person classes three times a year. It now has its own seminary wing and a lecture hall that will seat approximately 40 students. The seminary is accredited by the Association of Reform Theological Seminaries.
“Once we get our sign up, we hope we draw more students from Owensboro to the seminary,” Waldron said.
The building was also ready in time for the seminary to host its annual graduation on May 27.
Brice Bigham, the seminary’s director of development and marketing, said 14 students received degrees, with eight making it in-person. It was the largest graduating class.
“Four of the students who came here were international students,” Bigham said. “We had two from Mexico, one from Saint Lucia in the Caribbean and another one from Ecuador.”
The church plans to host its dedication on June 25.
“…We see this as a God-thing; the fact that we’re here wasn’t our plan; it was clearly God’s plan,” Waldron said. “…God has put us at the crossroads of Owensboro, and we think that’s for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.