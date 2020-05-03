Brittany Tyler worked at several jobs throughout the years.
But in September 2018, she finally found the one she loves.
Tyler and her husband, Billy, got a chance to take over the diner at 1212 E. 18th St.
A lot of diners had passed through the building --Bernie’s BBQ, Golden’s 18th Street Diner, B.J Castleburger, Dee’s Diner and more.
“We got an opportunity to take this place over and we just jumped in,” Tyler said.
They changed the name to The Dugout Diner.
“My son named it,” Tyler said. “He’s a big baseball player and fan. There’s a lot of sports talk here and all kinds of talk really.”
Prices bring customers in, she said.
“Plate lunches are a meat and three sides for $4.99,” Tyler said. “Nothing is ever frozen. Cheeseburger and fries are $3.99. We’ve added cold cut sandwiches, chips and a pickle for $3.99.”
How do they keep prices so low?
“We don’t make a million,” Tyler said. “We’re not trying to make a million. We just want people to keep coming back.”
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the Dugout Diner, like all restaurants in Kentucky.
“Before, we opened at 5 a.m. and stayed busy all day,” Tyler said. “Now, we’re open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for delivery, carryout and curbside.”
She said, “We’re a small restaurant, so no more than four people can come in at one time and be able to stay six feet apart.”
The Dugout has a staff of five.
“We’re family-owned and the staff is all family,” Tyler said. “I asked my staff if they wanted to stay open and they did. So, we’re staying open. We’re doing enough business to keep the doors open.”
Some customers have been regulars since the Dugout opened, she said.
And they’re sticking with the diner through the pandemic, Tyler said.
The diner’s website — dugoutdiner.com — says, “No matter what you do for a living, what kind of food you like or where you live, you need a neighborhood diner that makes you feel at home. You need a place to meet up with friends, talk about the ballgame and indulge in a satisfying meal. That’s where The Dugout Diner comes in.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.