Grammy-award winning country musician Dwight Yoakam will be performing at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Since his debut album “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” in 1986, Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, received multiple gold, platinum and triple-platinum albums and hit singles including “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast As You” and “Guitars, Cadillacs.”
Originally born in Kentucky, Yoakam was raised in Ohio where he began to learn guitar at a young age before becoming part of a number of high school bands ranging from country to rock.
Yoakam was featured on the first compilation CD “A Town South of Bakersfield” before being signed by Reprise Records and putting out his full-length debut “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.”
In 1987, Yoakam released “Hillbilly Deluxe” which also received commercial success while his 1988 album “Buenas Noches from a Lonely Room” brought forth his first number-one country single “Streets of Bakersfield” with Buck Owens, who originally recorded the track in 1973.
Yoakam continued to make an impact on the charts in the 90s, with his 1993 record “This Time” and 1995 effort “Gone” reaching the top 30 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
After receiving several nominations, Yoakam won his first Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male for “Ain’t That Lonely Yet” at the 36th annual Grammy Awards in 1994. He later would receive his second Grammy for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals for the track “Same Old Train” at the 41th annual Grammy Awards in February 1999 alongside Clint Black, Joe Diffie, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, Patty Loveless, Earl Scruggs, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, Randy Travis, Travis Tritt.
Yoakam’s recent release and first bluegrass album “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars...” was released in 2016.
Beyond music, Yoakam has made a second career as an actor with roles like Doyle Hargraves in the Oscar-winning film “Sling Blade” in 1996, Warden Burns in “Logan Lucky” in 2017 and Howard Polk in the Clint Eastwood flick “Cry Macho” in 2021.
Tickets are still available online at OwensboroTickets.com, in-person at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
