Diane Earle, Kentucky Wesleyan College’s professor emeritus of music, is inviting community members to join her on a tour of Israel in March 2022.
Participants will fly from Nashville to Tel Aviv. The trip’s dates are from March 19-26. The tour will start in Bethlehem and trace Jesus’ life.
It will include a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, a swim in the Dead Sea, a visit Garden of Gethsemane and many other Biblical sites.
Each night during dinner at the hotel, Earle will play sacred music that corresponds to the tour.
Earle is also the music director at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church in Owensboro, pianist with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and a performing artist with the Kentucky Arts Council.
For more information about the trip, contact Earle at dearle@kwc.edu or 270-570-7575.
— Staff report
