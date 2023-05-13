We can all agree that the coronavirus pandemic was a bad thing.
More than 18,000 Kentuckians have died.
A lot of businesses went under.
And many people have had their lives turned upside down.
But there have been a few good things too.
Many businesses have found ways to let people — like me — work remotely.
That’s allowed me to keep working — some — in retirement.
And finally, Kentucky has allowed early voting.
I’ve been advocating that for years.
It started Thursday at the Sportscenter and continues through today.
When I moved to Owensboro 51 years ago, we voted in someone’s garage, which was a little strange.
And then, for decades, we voted at Tamarack Elementary School.
It was close enough to home that we could walk if we wanted to.
Of course, we rarely did.
Then, we moved to Owensboro Catholic Middle School for a year.
In 2020, we voted by absentee ballot because of the pandemic.
Then, we voted at the Sportscenter in 2021.
Last year, we were at Owensboro Christian Church.
And now we’re back at the Sportscenter.
It’s a great place, fairly centrally located in town, plenty of parking and plenty of room inside.
Daviess County had 86 precinct polling places before 2020.
On Tuesday, there will be 14 voting centers — Sportscenter, Neblett Community Center, Owensboro Christian Church, Third Baptist Church, Daviess County Middle School, Audubon Elementary School, Legacy Church, Yellow Creek Baptist Church, St. Martin Parish Hall, Masonville Baptist Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall, Whitesville Baptist Church, Mary Carrico Catholic School and the Utica Fire Department.
Eighty-six precincts were fine when people rode horses to the nearest polling place.
But 14 centers work fine for today’s lifestyle.
And early voting gives everybody plenty of time to cast their ballots.
That’s one of the best things to come out of COVID.
So, take advantage of it.
