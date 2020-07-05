Earning and Learning: Students gain ag, work experience with Cecil Farms

During the summer months, Cecil Farms has been a place of earning and learning for young people.
And this year is no different.
Suzanne Cecil White, director of operations for Cecil Farms, said the farm hires at least four students who not only get paid for their hard work but also receive life skills that will likely serve them well into the future.
“I was a high school teacher before I did this, and so it’s ingrained in me; I really take these kids in,” White said. “Whether they want it or not, I’m developing leadership and I take that on as part of my role. I’m not just having them do tasks. I’m developing independence and leadership in them. That’s in the back of my mind with everything I do. If they don’t naturally do it, I force them to start making decisions for themselves.”
Having a background in agriculture isn’t a requirement for the summer gig. It’s often a mix of young people who have grown up in the city and on a farm.
For Alyssa Frey, a 16-year-old junior at Owensboro Catholic High, this is her second season working for the Cecils.
“This is my first real job so it’s been how to apply myself, how to interact with my boss, coworkers and customers,” said Frey, who wasn’t familiar with farm life until she started working for the Cecils.
Frey said her role has expanded and now she travels to the West Daviess County farm twice a week.
“I have to wake up around 6 (a.m.) to get out there just so I can be awake enough and be ready to work,” said Frey, adding that she’s not a morning person. “But it’s taught me discipline and how to go to bed on my own and get ready even when I don’t want to.”
Mallory Robertson, a 19-year-old sophomore at Murray State University, is the Cecils’ first and lone intern this summer.
Robertson, who’s from McLean County, said she grew up on a farm but that she’s learning another aspect of agriculture with this experience.
“The produce part is new,” said Robertson, whose family raises corn, soybeans, tobacco and cattle.
Along with working the farmers markets and helping with the greenhouse, Robertson takes soil and tissue samples of the various fruits and vegetables.
“I go out in the corn, soybean and watermelon fields on Mondays and Wednesdays to take tissue samples and send them off to the lab,” said Robertson, who’s majoring in agri-science technology. “And then that tells us what we need to do to produce a better crop to better satisfy our customers.”
Whether she returns to her family farm or not, Robertson said her future is in agriculture.
“I’m going to do something on some type of farm; I definitely know that,” Robertson said.
Although Frey hasn’t settled on a career path, she said working for the Cecils has sparked an interest in agriculture.
“It’s shown me how interesting all the different (agricultural) parts can be,” Frey said. “Before, I just thought it was planting different produce and picking them. But there’s so much more that goes into it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
