For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.
— 1 Thessalonians 4:14 ESV
Dumbledore famously said, “No spell can reawaken the dead, Harry.” Even in a world of magical adventures, the one thing too good to be true is the resurrection of the dead. Yet as Christians, we believe that truth is greater than fiction.
In fact, Easter is a reminder that reality is far more incredible than the wizarding world. The ancient creed confesses, “We believe...in the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting. Amen”
In the earliest New Testament letter, Paul wrote, “For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
Jesus Christ rose from the dead. His resurrection was a down payment, a guarantee, the first fruits of a future “redemption of our bodies” (Romans 8:23).
Easter is a reminder of Christian’s resurrection hope. This hope is so central to the Christian faith that if there is no resurrection from the dead our faith is futile. Paul wrote, “if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17).
This season has historically been a time for God’s people to recenter on what is of “first importance.” Easter is meant to be a time to refocus our hope backwards and forward simultaneously.
We set our hope backward on the news that Jesus’s grave is empty and forward on the expectation that believers will rise from the dead as well. Easter sets our focus on what remains true regardless of pandemic or politics. Resurrection is good news that transcends the current cultural moment.
Where is your hope?
If this past year has taught us anything, it is that our lives are far more fragile than we ever thought. Jobs, 401Ks, family and friends; all can go away in the matter of 12 months.
We have also learned that neither political party has the solution to life’s fragility. But, as Christians, we have a Savior who accomplished an unbreakable hope.
Jesus said, “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). Jesus has overcome. He has risen!
The gospel offers unshakable hope. It offers hope that masks, retirement, and control of the White House can’t give you. It is hope that has overcome the world, conquered death, and extends justification and eternal life. In Jesus, death isn’t the end, this world as it is isn’t our home, and we have no fear of divine condemnation.
This Easter season, place your hope in Jesus Christ. Romans 10:9 extends an offer, “if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Through faith in Jesus’ death in the place of sinners and victorious resurrection, God offers forgiveness that can’t be canceled, present hope that transcends circumstances, and a glorious future that can’t be shaken. May we declare with renewed fervor the doctrine of first importance, “Jesus is risen. He is risen indeed!”
Matt Shown is the pastor of Crossroads Fellowship in Cadiz. Crossroads exists to make much of Jesus by making disciples of Jesus. Matt is a Daviess County native and is married to the love of his life, Dana.
