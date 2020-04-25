The resurrection of Jesus Christ isn’t just meant to be recognized one Sunday in the spring.
Easter is embedded in the very fabric of creation.
When the apostle Paul gave a lengthy defense of the resurrection of 1 Corinthians 15, he used agriculture as an illustration. When thinking about resurrection, Paul said, think about a bare kernel of grain. When it goes into the ground, it dies, and rises to life (15:35-37).
We follow the same path; we will die and then we will also rise.
Jesus thought about his own ministry in the same terms, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. Truly, truly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (John 12:23-24). Death and resurrection
are ingrained in the fallen world around us.
At the same time, all of creation also anticipates resurrection. Death and brokenness is the problem brought upon creation by sin, while the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is God’s answer to the curse. Our world experiences the “pains of childbirth” in the futility and sufferings of this present world. Yet there is a new world awaiting delivery.
Paul uses a variety of metaphors to describe this “birth.” This birth is described as freedom for a world in bondage to corruption (Romans 8:22) and as God’s children finally experiencing the full benefits of adoption (Romans 8:23). It means the redemption, the resurrection, of our bodies and of the whole of creation with them (Romans 8:23). Easter is the story of the world.
What is sown in death, will be raised to life. What is perishable will be made imperishable. Jesus first, believers second, all things last. This is what it means when 1 Corinthians 15:23 says that Jesus is the “first fruits.” He walked the path we must follow. He is the primary example of what God is doing in the world.
Jesus tells us everyone will die and rise again, but not everyone will rise to life (John 5:28-29). By God’s grace, through repentance and faith in Christ alone, anyone can be raised from spiritual death to new life in Christ (Ephesians 2:1-7).
Every believer’s story is a miraculous testimony to the reality of resurrection. By Jesus’ resurrection, we are raised to spiritual life, then, by that same resurrection power, all of creation is going to be raised to glorious resurrected life, including believer’s bodies.
We see resurrection realities in the seeds sown in the ground, the “pains” of a world in birth, and ultimately in an empty tomb in a middle-eastern garden. Why reserve the celebration to one day a year? Take a look around! The resurrection of Jesus Christ is meant to be recognized throughout every aspect of our lives.
In fact, the resurrection means that our lives are not in vain. For those who have their hope set on Christ’s resurrection, we await a resurrected creation without pandemics or any of the “birth pains” of the present evil age.
Because of this, we can labor in the Lord’s work knowing that a glorious future awaits those who serve Him. Let us take the application of the apostle to heart, not just in the Easter season, but all
year around.
“Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58).
Matt Shown has served in various churches and ministries in the Owensboro area for the last nine years. He has a Master’s of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
