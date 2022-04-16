The accounts of Jesus’ resurrection from the Gospels of Mark and Matthew name Mary Magdalene as the first of several women to come to the tomb of Jesus early in the morning on the first day of the week.
The Gospel of Luke does not name the women. It speaks of the women who had come with him to Jerusalem from Galilee. They were present when the body of Jesus was laid into the tomb.
Luke had named them at the beginning of chapter 8: “Some women who had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities: Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out” and several others. The number “seven” means “fullness.”
In the Gospel of John, Mary Magdalene comes to the tomb alone (20: 1; 11-18.). In other accounts, the women bring spices to minimize the smell of the decaying body of Jesus.
In John, Mary comes to grieve. The open tomb which she discovers can only mean that the body of Jesus has been stolen. Angels from inside the tomb speak to her.
But they do not announce that Jesus has risen. They simply ask: “Woman, why are you weeping?”
Mary tells them: “They have taken away my Lord, and I do not know where they have laid him.”
Through her tears, Mary does not recognize Jesus, as he also asks her: “Why are you weeping? Whom do you seek?” She supposes that he is the gardener of the tomb and its surrounding area. As he calls her name, “Mariam,” she knows him. She responds with a term of endearment: “My rabbi,” as one might have for their pastor or preacher.
Jesus tells Mary: “Do not hold on to me, for I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.”
Mary cannot hold on to Jesus as she knew him, because a whole new way of life is opening with his death, resurrection and ascension, a life now open to all.
To appreciate this story, it is helpful to know the tomb and the garden.
Along with Calvary, the hill on which Jesus was crucified, the tomb of Jesus and the garden are all located under the domed roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (or tomb.)
During my sabbatical in Jerusalem, from the fall of 2017 through the spring of 2018, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was my parish church. It was a six-minute walk from my home to the Church. I attended the 7 a.m. Mass there each morning.
My apartment was located in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City. The Christians there are Arab, Arabic was spoken.
As I walked there, I passed some of the small shops that comprise the Old City, owned by Muslim merchants. As I was a few minutes away from the Church, a sign reminded me of the huge area that the original church, destroyed in the 600s, had once covered.
I turned, passed a shop or two and entered the square in front of the Church.
During the day, it was filled with groups of pilgrims, gathering and preparing to enter. But at this time in the morning, it was empty.
As I entered the Church through the large doors, I went perhaps 100 feet and then took a flight of stairs on the right leading to the Calvary chapel.
Calvary is a hill, so it is the highest level of the Church. There are actually two chapels there, with an altar for Latin or Roman Catholics, and an altar for the Greek Orthodox, who share the Church, Directly under the Orthodos altar a star marks the spot of crucifixion.
After Mass, I would walk down the steps and continue on through the Church, walking to the right side. Mammoth stones from the original church, now excavated, form the floor. After I had gone 75 yards, is a chapel of the Latin church, managed by the followers of St. Francis of Assisi who came to the Holy Land in the 1200s.
The Franciscans oversee shrines of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land.
Near the front of the chapel, on the side, is a bronze engraving of the Risen Jesus appearing to his mother, Mary — an event recorded not in Scripture but in tradition.
The tomb of Jesus, now situated in a structure or small house, is another 75 yards.
The tomb draws two million pilgrims a year.
People wait in line two to three hours to spend three to four seconds in the tomb itself, before they are told to move on so the next person can enter.
Bishop William Medley had visited the Holy Land shortly before my sabbatical and had shared his experience of spending the night in the Church, so I inquired about the possibility.
I learned that each night, as the Church closes, 15 people from the Latin Church and 15 from the Orthodox are allowed to spend the night inside. I signed up, there was no charge.
We waited, the Latin Catholics on a bench on one side, the Orthodox Catholics on a bench opposite us, while the doors were closed. The keys are held by a Muslim family, part of an agreement known as the Status Quo that governs the details by which the Orthodox and Latins share the space.
For example, the Latins use a pipe organ, an abomination to the Orthodox who sing only a cappella.
Once the doors were closed, we were free to go wherever we wished. I explored the different levels of the Church, going down to the lowest level that has a statue of Helena, the mother of the Roman emperor Constantine who built the original church. Helena is credited with finding the true cross on which Jesus was crucified.
I visited the outer chamber of the Sepulchre, but spent only a short time in the inner chamber, where the tomb itself is located. The Orthodox filled the inner chamber.
I had arranged to spend the night on a Saturday night.
To my amazement at midnight, the doors opened and thousands of Orthodox Catholics streamed through the doors to celebrate the Liturgy of the Resurrection.
I was content with the time I had spent there and used the open doors to return to my apartment.
I once read that the garden in which Jesus appeared to Mary Magdalene could have been a few sprigs of grass.
That put things in perspective for me.
About 75 yards from the tomb is a small altar, above which are the bronze figures of the Risen Jesus opposite Mary Magdalene.
This marks the garden the Gospel of John speaks of.
Both Jesus and Mary Magdalene have their hands raised as they celebrate the new life now available to all through Jesus’ death and resurrection.
I have become convinced by the hymn, “In the Garden,” speaks of the day of Resurrection, Easter: “I come to the garden alone, while the dew is still on the roses. And the voice I hear, falling on my ears, the Son of God discloses. And he walks with me and he talks with me, and he tells me I am his own. And the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.”
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.