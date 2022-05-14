What are the white cottony masses in the crotch of tree branches? These masses are actually nests of the Eastern tent caterpillar.
The larvae emerge from the white silken tent to feed on leaves of a variety of trees along the roadside, fence rows, and in the landscape. As they eat and grow, the nest becomes bigger.
Eastern tent caterpillars are often confused with fall webworms. The difference is that the Eastern tent caterpillars spin their silky webs closer to the trunk in the crotches of limbs and the fall webworms make their nests at the ends of branches, enclosing foliage.
Wild cherry, apple, and crabapple trees are the caterpillars’ favorite dwelling places but may be found on hawthorn, maple, cherry, peach, pear, and plum trees as well.
Eastern tent caterpillar overwinters as an egg within an egg mass of 150 to 400. These masses are covered with a shiny, black varnish-like material, and encircle branches that are about pencil-size or smaller in diameter.
The caterpillars hatch about the time the buds of the tree begin to open, usually in early March. Larvae continuously grow and develop when the temperature is above 37 degrees. These insects are social; caterpillars from one egg mass stay together and spin a silken tent in a crotch of a tree.
The hairy, black caterpillars have a white stripe down their back, brown and yellow lines along the sides, as well as a row of oval blue spots on the sides.
As the larvae feed on the foliage, they increase the size of the web until it is a foot or more in length. In four to six weeks the caterpillars are full-grown and 2 to 2.5 inches long.
After reaching this size, they begin to wander away individually from the nest in search of protected areas to spin a cocoon. This is when they become noticeable on the ground.
At this stage, the larvae are mature and no additional feeding or damage is done by the wandering insects. They are a nuisance and can create a mess when squashed on driveways, sidewalks, and patios. Insecticides are generally ineffective against mature larvae.
The cocoon is about 1 inch long and made of closely woven white or yellowish silk and is attached to other objects by a few coarser threads.
The adult moth emerges from the cocoon about 3 weeks later. The moth is reddish-brown with two pale stripes running diagonally across each forewing. Moths mate and females begin to lay eggs on small branches. The eggs will hatch next spring. There is only one generation per year.
If you see caterpillars in your landscape, there are some steps you can take to control the springtime pest. Sometimes nature helps out and various wasp species eat the Eastern tent caterpillar.
Caterpillars are frequently parasitized by various tiny braconid, ichneumonid, and chalcid wasps. Several predators and a few diseases also help to regulate their populations.
This, in part, accounts for the fluctuating population levels from year to year.
Prevention and early control are important. Removal and destruction of the egg masses from ornamentals and fruit trees during the winter greatly reduce the problem next spring.
On smaller trees, egg masses can be pruned off and destroyed.
In the early spring, small tents can be removed and destroyed by hand. Wait until the caterpillars are back in the nest at night.
When they are inside the nest, wind it around a stick or broom and dispose of the nest. Burning the tents out with a torch is not recommended since this can easily damage the tree.
You can spray Dipel or Bt-based (Bacillus thuringiensis) insecticides on foliage where larvae are still feeding if the larvae are small. It will not control mature larvae or those that have stopped feeding.
Pyrethroid insecticides can be sprayed directly on caterpillars in tents or on foliage. Another insecticide to use is carbaryl. Read the label to make sure the product can be used on the tree or shrub that you are spraying and follow all label directions.
For wandering caterpillars on the sides of houses and decks, sweeping and destroying is an option where they are massed on accessible places such as driveways, sidewalks, and patios.
It is likely that this will need to be done anyway if an insecticide is applied that kills many of the caterpillars in place. It is a greater challenge to kill or remove caterpillars dispersed over a wide area.
The good news is that trees infested with the Eastern tent caterpillar will usually recover and produce a fresh crop of leaves. For more information about the Eastern tent caterpillar, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-848 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tips
Do not fertilize trees and shrubs in the spring. The roots will not be able to supply water to the new growth that is produced by fertilizing these plants at this time. The best time to fertilize trees and shrubs is in late fall after they have gone dormant. The fertilizer encourages root growth while the top is dormant.
Reoccurring Event
The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, located at 1205 Triplett Street, is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. Beginning in June, the market will also be open Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and on Thursday evenings. Vendor information, market events, and more information can be found on their website at www.owensbororegionalfarmersmarket.org/.
