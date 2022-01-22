To brighten a cloudy, cold, winter day, plan a flower garden for this summer. The cheery flowers in catalogs and on websites bring smiles to warm the heart.
Like my mother, you may want to select the annuals which serve two purposes such as looking great in the landscape and beautiful in a flower arrangement on the table. Many flowers are easy to grow from seed directly planted in the garden or landscape.
Growing them as transplants is an option, but not necessary. By planning to grow different types of annuals, flowers are available throughout the growing season.
Zinnias (Zinnia elegans) provide many round flowers which range in size from 1.5 to 6 inches across, depending on the cultivar. “Cut and Come Again” and “Oklahoma” have small flowers. “State Fair” and “Giant Cactus” have large flowers.
The flower colors range from tints and tones of red, pink, yellow, chartreuse, coral, and orange. White zinnias blend well with other flowers.
Zinnias grow best in full sun and well-drained soil. To have them throughout the season, stagger several plantings. Deadheading, which is removing the old flowers, keeps the plants blooming. After plants begin to look old and tired, remove them. New flowers will be blooming on the next planting.
There are landscape type of zinnias as well. Some cultivars produce small flowers and other larger flowers. The plants are compact and reach 1 to 2 feet in height. They do not require deadheading and are disease-resistant. They make great plants to edge a sidewalk or landscape border.
Sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) always bring a smile. Colors include yellow, golden yellow, light yellow, red, and bronze. The flower size of 4 to 8 inches across can be found, depending on the cultivar.
Well-branched plants help to supply flowers for several weeks. Sunflowers grow best in full sun and well-drained soil. Depending on the cultivar, plant height ranges from 4 to 8 feet. Some of the shorter cultivars grow in pots too.
Pollenless sunflowers are not as messy. “Double Dandy,” with its double red flowers, is pollen-free. “Sunbright” has a golden yellow, 4-inch, pollenless flower.
The upright, spike-shaped flowers of the plume or feathery celosia (Celosia argentea plumosa) add height and an upright form to the landscape. Flower colors include cream, orange, red, and yellow.
The plumes reach up to 13 inches long. ‘Celosia Fresh Look’ is available with red or yellow flowers. Celosia prefers full sun and well-drained soil. It takes little care.
Global amaranth (Gomphrena) has a spectacular flower that can be used fresh or dried. The 1- to 1.5-inch, globe-shaped flowers are nice accents and fillers in an arrangement.
Many branches are formed on the plant, so the flowers may be arranged in groups. The flower colors include purple, pink, white, red and white, and rose bicolor.
The plant height of globe amaranth varies from 18 to 32 inches tall, depending on the cultivar. The plants will bloom in the heat and through drought conditions. Full sun and well-drained soil are important for this plant.
Lace cosmos (Cosmos bipinnatus) flowers are simple and pretty. The blossoms are 2 to 3 inches wide. Flower color varies with the cultivar but may include white, pink, carmine, and rose-red. Some cultivars are bicolor with magenta and white. All of them have yellow centers.
Cultivars are also available with many rows of petals called double and semi-double blossoms.
The lace cosmos has very fine narrow leaves. The plants may reach 18-inches to 3-feet tall. This species produces long stems which make the flower easier to use in arrangements. The cosmos plant will bloom all season long. Full sun is required for best performance.
Marigolds (Tagetes species) brighten the landscape with yellow, orange, red, and white. The big seed is easy for children to plant. The plant size and habit depend on the cultivar. “Big Duck Gold” has 3- to 3.5-wide flowers on 10-to 15-inch tall plants. While “Janie deep Orange” has 2-inch flowers with a height of 8 to 10 inches. Marigolds grow best in full sun and well-drained soil.
Snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus) has a tall spike filled with little 1 to 2 inch flowers that children like to hold on the sides and squeeze together to make them snap or open and close. The flower colors include red, pink, rose, scarlet, yellow, orange, violet, purple, orchid and white.
Plant height of snapdragon ranges from 8 to 30 inches tall including the flower spike. The taller cultivars will need staking to hold the flower spikes up. Snapdragon is a cool season flower so look for heat-tolerant cultivars. Otherwise, grow them in the early spring or starting in August for fall flowering.
Basil (Ocimum basilicum) foliage, such as the cultivar Purple Ruffles, adds color to the landscape. The leaves are dark purple. The flowers are pink. The plant reaches 18 to 24 inches tall. It grows in full sun and requires well-drained soil. Green basil can be used as well in the landscape and as a filler in arrangements.
For more information about easy to grow flowering annuals, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at (270) 685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipInformation about growing the different flowering plants is found on the seed packet, catalog, or website. Most of the listed plants are seeded directly into the soil after the threat of frost in spring, which would include late April to early May for this area.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
