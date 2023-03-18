When I wanted to add plants to my mother’s garden, there was one requirement. The flowers or leaves of the plant had to be suitable for use in a fresh-cut flower arrangement. My mother keeps a fresh floral arrangement from the garden on the kitchen table from the first flowers in late winter to the last flowers before the killing frost. It only takes planting seeds of a variety of easy-to-grow flowering annuals to have a weekly bouquet of fresh flowers for your table. The following plants grow best in well-drained soil and full sun.

Zinnias (Zinnia elegans) provide many round flower heads which range in size from 1.5 to 6 inches across. “Cut and Come Again” and “Oklahoma” have small flowers which are great to use as fillers. “State Fair” and “Giant Cactus” have large flowers which serve as focal points in an arrangement. The flower colors range from tints and tones of red, scarlet, pink, yellow, chartreuse, coral, salmon and orange. White zinnias blend well with other colors. Bicolor flowers are also available. “Peppermint Stick” has red streaks on the petals. Petal shapes also differ. For example, the cactus flowered varieties have quilled petals.

