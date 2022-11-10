According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), grocery store food prices increased by 12.2% between June 2021 and June 2022.
With rising food prices, everyone’s grocery budgets are tight, and it feels like now, more than ever, eating healthfully for your diabetes is expensive.
Finding resources to lower your grocery bill can help you eat well despite these challenges. Here are five tips to help you eat healthfully for your diabetes on a budget.
1. Look at local grocery stores’ weekly ads to find deals on healthier foods. A healthy diet for diabetes emphasizes lean proteins, non-starchy vegetables, and small portions of fruits, dairy, starchy vegetables, and whole grains. Shop the ads for great deals on higher-ticket items like meats and produce. Browsing through ads from several stores will help you find which store has the best deals for the week, as sales change regularly. Also, check your newspaper for manufacturer’s coupons to use on top of sales.
2. Use your smartphone or sign up for store loyalty programs to clip extra coupons online. Store loyalty programs often offer manufacturer’s coupons directly on their apps, allowing you to add coupons before or during your shopping spree. Some apps even have a barcode scanner that can scan the food you have in your cart to find coupons for that product. Another bonus of these loyalty programs is that these coupons can often be combined with weekly sales for even greater savings. Rebate apps like Ibotta and Fetch can provide additional rebates on the grocery and household products they promote. Just be sure to save your receipt as they are required to redeem the rebate. On lucky weeks you could find an item on sale, add a manufacturer’s coupon through your store’s loyalty app, and find a rebate on a rebate app for triple savings!
3. Buy lower-cost healthy foods. While pre-cut vegetables and Rice-a-Roni quick sides can be convenient, they tend to be more expensive than the basics. For instance, one serving of rice prepared from a Minute Rice ready-to-eat container costs $1.20, while the same amount prepared from a bag of uncooked rice costs only 9 cents. Buying basic staples, like dried beans, rice, and whole vegetables (i.e., buying a head of lettuce rather than a bag of salad) can cut back on costs when purchasing healthy foods. Canned or frozen fruits and vegetables may also lead to cost savings, especially since these foods have an extended shelf life and may reduce food waste. Lastly, don’t forget about foods sold under the store’s brand, which are often cheaper when compared to brand names.
4. Consider buying in bulk under two conditions: if you have the storage, and you can consume the food before it expires. Bulk foods have a lower unit price than traditional groceries. This means that even though you pay more upfront, every individual serving costs less. Bulk stores, like Sam’s Club, are great places to take advantage of unit prices. The best foods to buy in bulk are those with long shelf life, like rice, pasta, beans, canned food, or food you plan to freeze, like meat.
5. Make a meal plan to avoid overspending. Meal planning consists of planning some or all of your meals for the week. Having a plan helps you make a grocery list, stick to a budget, and avoid wasting food. All of these lower your grocery bill over time and prevent food waste. You can plan your weekly meals around meats and vegetables with the best sales or coupons to help lower food cost. Cooking at home more often enables you to save money by spending less at restaurants.
Though there are many challenges to healthy eating, using some or all of these tips can help you navigate the rising grocery prices and prioritize your health. For personalized help with managing healthy eating or your diabetes, ask your doctor about meeting with a dietitian or diabetes educator.
Shelby Shelby, RDN, LD is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health Education and Wellness.
