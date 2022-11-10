According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), grocery store food prices increased by 12.2% between June 2021 and June 2022.

With rising food prices, everyone’s grocery budgets are tight, and it feels like now, more than ever, eating healthfully for your diabetes is expensive.

Shelby Shelby, RDN, LD is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health Education and Wellness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.