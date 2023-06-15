How many vegetables have you eaten today? Last week? According to the CDC, only 10% of U.S. adults meet vegetable intake recommendations. The USDA dietary guidelines suggest that women consume 2½ cups of vegetables per day, while men should consume 3½ cups. Increased vegetable consumption has been associated with a decreased risk of hypertension, heart disease and certain cancers.
June stands as one of the best times of year to purchase fresh vegetables. In fact, June is Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Month, and June 17 is Eat Your Vegetables Day.
Vegetables are an excellent, low-calorie source of fiber, essential vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. As each vegetable has its own specific combination of nutrients, you get the most benefit from eating a variety of different vegetables. They add great taste and texture to meals and snacks. Vegetables do not need to be boring or flavorless. They can be grilled, roasted, steamed and even microwaved. Summer is a great time to take advantage of fresh vegetables from the garden or your local farmer’s market.
Tips to increase your vegetable intake:
• Add more vegetables and fewer types of meat to your pizza
• Add extra vegetables to your favorite sandwich (a BLT could become a BLTCS-bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, spinach)
• Consume a salad as a meal or as a side at least once a day
• Add a vegetable to your favorite casserole or pasta sauce.
• Include a vegetable with breakfast. Examples might include a vegetable hash with eggs or adding greens to your breakfast smoothie
• Substitute vegetables for all or part of the noodles/pasta in a dish (zucchini lasagna)
• Cooked beans, shredded carrots/zucchini can be incorporated in small amounts into many bread recipes for added moisture, nutrients and fiber.
So, I challenge you this month (maybe on the 17th?) to try a new recipe containing vegetables or perhaps try a vegetable you have never had before.
Here’s a great breakfast recipe that includes vegetables. It’s also a great way to meal prep for the week. Feel free to substitute different vegetables to your liking or what you have on hand.
• ½ red bell pepper, diced
• 15 ounces low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
• 2 ½ ounces (about 2/3 cup) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper.
3. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and spray with cooking spray. Sauté red pepper for 2 minutes. Add spinach and sauté until wilted. Add black beans and cumin to the pan and warm. Pour mixture into baking dish.
4. Add whisked eggs to the vegetable mixture and blend well, ensuring ingredients are coated with egg mixture.
5. Sprinkle dish with cheddar cheese and bake for 35 minutes or until egg is cooked through.
Melissa Gaither is a registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and provides both nutrition counseling and diabetes education and support. Melissa works with patients at the Healthpark, in Madisonville and Ohio County. She is also a certified lifestyle coach for the Diabetes Prevention Program.
