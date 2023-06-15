Melissa Gaither

How many vegetables have you eaten today? Last week? According to the CDC, only 10% of U.S. adults meet vegetable intake recommendations. The USDA dietary guidelines suggest that women consume 2½ cups of vegetables per day, while men should consume 3½ cups. Increased vegetable consumption has been associated with a decreased risk of hypertension, heart disease and certain cancers.

June stands as one of the best times of year to purchase fresh vegetables. In fact, June is Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Month, and June 17 is Eat Your Vegetables Day.

Melissa Gaither is a registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and provides both nutrition counseling and diabetes education and support. Melissa works with patients at the Healthpark, in Madisonville and Ohio County. She is also a certified lifestyle coach for the Diabetes Prevention Program.

