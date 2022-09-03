This year, Jim Eaves is celebrating 50 years in the jewelry business in Owensboro.
And he’s not thinking about retirement.
For the past 16 years, Eaves has operated B & E Design & Repair, 315 Washington Ave.
“I enjoy my customers,” he said this week. “It’s been a good run. But I’m not planning to retire. I need to keep busy. I still enjoy coming to work.”
But, Eaves says, “I’ve cut back since the pandemic. I’m no longer open on weekends. My hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
He began his career as a 10-year-old in Cairo, Illinois, in the late 1950s.
His father, Rye Eaves, had three jewelry stores in Illinois, which he started after he came home from World War II.
“He started me engraving when I was 10,” Eaves said. “I was doing cigarette lighters, bracelets, things like that. He taught all of us kids.”
After high school, he went to the Gem City College School of Horology in Quincy, Illinois, to learn more about the trade.
In 1972, Eaves moved to Owensboro.
“I had been working for my Dad, but a young man wants to get out on his own,” he said. “A salesman told me that Oscar Grant at M&M Jewelers wanted to hire a jeweler and watchmaker.”
So, Eaves moved to Kentucky
Later, he worked for Lloyd & Pat’s Jewelry & Gifts and Zales.
Still later, Eaves’ brother moved to Owensboro, and they opened a store in Fountain Square.
Then, Eaves decided to move to Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We stayed there nine months,” he said. “I was in a trade shop, working for nine stores across the state. But my wife wanted to move back, and I did too.”
So, he returned to Lloyd & Pat’s.
After awhile, Eaves and a friend opened B & E Design & Repair.
It stands for Burkel & Eaves.
“He went to Florida, and I bought him out 21 years ago,” Eaves said. “But I didn’t want to do the paperwork to change the name, so I left it.”
Sixteen years ago, Eaves moved to the current location.
Anyone who has been in business 50 years has a lot of stories.
“Customers are supposed to always be right, but that’s not always true,” Eaves said. “A older man once brought in a watch that was in five or six pieces. He had tried to change the battery himself. I repaired it. Then, two weeks later, he was back with a friend’s watch that he had tried to change the battery in. I asked him to please stop trying to change batteries.”
He said, “I try to give people a deal. We do everything here. Since 2001, we’ve used laser technology. We can do things that nobody else in Owensboro can.”
Eaves said, “Probably the most expensive thing I’ve done was $7,000 to $9,000 for a guy in Texas years ago. It was a large pendant with diamonds and sapphires. I’ve done belt buckles for cowboys. I’ve cut elks’ teeth down to make a ring. I can do anything people want done.”
A friend said Eaves left out a few interesting facts.
“He left out that he was invited to try out for the Saint Louis Cardinals when he was 17,” she said, “and that he coached baseball for 20 years for the Southern Little League. The 2001 coaching staff led them to a state championship.”
