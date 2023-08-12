When the Daviess County Farm Bureau held its 101st annual meeting on Aug. 3, it handed out its first-ever Legacy Farm award to Ebelhar Farms LLC.
Prior to receiving it, Danny Ebelhar said he was made aware of it by Scott Elliott, Daviess County Farm Bureau board president.
“I was quite shocked,” Ebelhar said. “Usually, I’m not lost for words, but I was when Scott called and said we had won it.”
Inside Ebelhar’s office are framed aerial photos taken over the decades that show how the farm has grown since his father started it 75 years ago.
Ebelhar, 75, said his father — Vincent Ebelhar — moved in 1948 to the family’s current home farm on Hayden Bridge Road to get away from Green River flooding.
“My dad bought 90 acres because he wanted to get out of the backwater of Birk City,” Ebelhar said. “…My granddad said, ‘You’re going to go there and starve to death.’ But he didn’t know my dad’s work ethic, I guess.”
The Ebelhar Farm started with a small dairy operation, which no longer exists.
Instead, Danny Ebelhar and his two brothers — Phil and Tony — have expanded into 3,500 acres of corn and soybeans and more than 50 acres of tobacco.
Danny Ebelhar also started the Daviess County Farm Bureau Young Farmers program in 1975. He served as a Daviess Farm Bureau board director from 1982-2005. Of those 23 years, he served as board president from 2001-2004. He was a member of the KFB state board of directors for 10 years.
Elliott said the family’s history in farming and Danny Ebelhar’s years of dedication to the KFB board were among the factors considered in the Legacy award.
“Back when he was on the board we had a big storm come through, and Danny worked with the agents and all the people who had storm damage,” Elliott said. “He just took being part of the board very seriously and helped the insurance company take care of its people. Danny is a real thoughtful person and has always been willing to help people out.”
It was Gary Cecil, Ebelhar’s longtime friend and fellow Daviess County farmer, who presented the award during the annual meeting.
“We traveled a lot together to Farm Bureau functions, and we were around each other for a long period of years,” Cecil said.
Ebelhar said he appreciates the recognition for the farm and his family’s contribution to the community.
But Ebehar said his philosophy has always been about working hard and treating people right.
“You live every day just trying to feed your family and do the best you can,” he said. “You try to be honest and fair about how you treat people and do things.
“This was unexpected — that’s for sure.”
