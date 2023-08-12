EBEHAR_DOM

Danny Ebelhar, middle, holds the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Legacy Farms award as his brothers, Phil, left, and Tony, stand together on their 75-year-old family farm on Hayden Bridge Road.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

When the Daviess County Farm Bureau held its 101st annual meeting on Aug. 3, it handed out its first-ever Legacy Farm award to Ebelhar Farms LLC.

Prior to receiving it, Danny Ebelhar said he was made aware of it by Scott Elliott, Daviess County Farm Bureau board president.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.