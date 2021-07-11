The economy is improving faster than the National Retail Federation expected.
In February, the organization predicted that sales would increase between 6.5% and 8.2% and total sales would be between $4.3 trillion and $4.4 trillion this year.
But last month, the NRF upgraded the forecast to a growth of 10.5% to 13.5% — between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion.
In upgrading the forecast, the organization said, “It has become clear that the U.S. economy and retail sales are growing far faster and more steadily than anyone could have expected just a few months ago.”
The report said that sales have grown year-over-year every month since June 2020, and the $388.6 billion in sales in May was the second-highest on record.
First place is held by the $414.7 billion last December.
• Dollar General is moving into health care.
The chain is expanding its assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids and feminine hygiene products.
It said recently that this is the first step toward increasing access to health care.
Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in a news release, the goal is “to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers, especially in the rural communities we serve.”
• Bill Schirmer, president and chief executive officer of Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, said recently that the credit union “is on pace to return more than $10 million to members through checking accounts alone this year.”
He said, “The key is our industry-leading Vertical Checking account... (which) offers a high interest rate of 3.3% on balances up to $20,000.”
The credit union has two branches in Owensboro.
• Envision Contracting picked up a building permit last week for a $180,000 remodel of 1,620 square feet in the Alorica Building, 234 Frederica St.
The company didn’t return calls about what’s going into the space.
