The economy is mostly cloudy these days.
There’s gloom with occasional sunshine.
For instance, eMarketer predicts that total retail sales will drop 10.5% this year to $4.89 trillion.
In 2009, during the Great Recession, sales dropped 8.2%.
• And Coresight Research is predicting that 20,000 to 25,000 stores will close this year.
Before the pandemic closures, the company was predicting 15,000 stores would close.
It added that 55% to 60% of the store losses will be in malls.
• The Children’s Place said last week that it will close 300 stores by the end of 2021.
Two hundred of them will be this year and the other 100 next year, it said.
The company has closed 275 stores since 2013.
It currently has 920.
The list of stores closing hasn’t been released.
But the company said most of its stores should reopen by July 1.
• And Starbucks said it plans to close 400 stores.
Again, the locations weren’t released.
• LendingTree’s Student Loan Heroes study of college debt in the United States ranked Kentucky at No. 4 among state’s where student debt is the heaviest.
It said 26% of us have student debt — an average of $21,464.
And 15.7% of us say we are 90 days or more late on our payments.
• The state says its general fund receipts were down 8.1% in May.
And road fund receipts — from the gas tax — dropped 33.4% because we weren’t driving much that month.
• Gas prices continue to creep back up.
The lowest price in town on Friday morning was $1.68.
• And now for better news.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says meatpacking facilities are almost operating at pre-pandemic levels.
It said that beef and poultry facilities are at 98% of where they were this time last year.
And pork is at 95%.
• Cracker Barrel is adding wine and beer to its menu.
• The Small Business Optimism Index increased 3.5 points in May to 94.4.
That’s up from 90.9 points in April.
The report said, “Owners are optimistic about future business conditions and expect the recession to be short-lived.”
• Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken has entered the sandwich wars with a limited-time offer through June 28.
The company said sales of the new chicken sandwich have doubled initial projections and sales are up 25%.
Even though it’s a limited-time offer, the company says the sandwich “will likely return as a permanent menu item.”
