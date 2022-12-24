It was in August when Stacy Edds-Ellis presided over her first meeting as president of the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro.
While Edds-Ellis has been a member of the club’s board for about 10 years, becoming president has allowed her to see the organization in a different light after she recently made a professional transition from education into the nonprofit sector.
“In my former life in education, it’s so obvious how hard our school partners work and how diligently they try to serve all students where they are,” she said. “That marries perfectly with what we try to do as a board to provide those frontline folks — that know the need the best — the resources they need to do it and to help children.
“From my vantage point as the president …, trying to wrap our arms around what things are like in the present-day and how we can fulfill our mission and serve children is a big discussion we had.”
For the past two years, since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, adjustments have been made to Goodfellows’ operations, such as the hiatus of Soup Day for Kids and changes to the annual Christmas party. Edds-Ellis said moving up the Christmas party “was not done lightly.”
“We tried to make the best decision that we could given what we knew,” she said. “We made sure our school partners and our volunteers were included in that conversation ….”
Despite the changes, Edds-Ellis said the party was a success.
“A lot of happy children left that night,” she said, “and as a board now, we’re reflecting on that — what worked, and what didn’t work and how we may retweak it ….”
While concerns regarding COVID have calmed down and much of the world is returning to normal, Edds-Ellis is excited about the organization’s history and future.
“I did feel that we needed to make sure that we honored our past and who we are and how we’ve done it,” she said, “and make the little tweaks for where we are today.”
And she emphasizes that she didn’t do it alone.
“It was a big, big conversation,” she said. “I’m relying on people that know best, who’ve also been on the board for years, who’ve been in our school districts and know our students.
“I felt confident that we were all making the best decision we could at this juncture.”
For the rest of her first term and her upcoming second term, Edds-Ellis plans to continue to practice flexibility when it comes to programming and other initiatives, while also eyeing an additional age group to become part of the cause.
“...I think we’re at a juncture where we have to kind of raise the next crop of young people to be engaged … and help them understand how important it is to our community,” she said. “Someone took me under their wing and helped me with that, and we owe it to our future work and our past work to do the same for others.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 24, 2022
Previously reported … $166,151.16
In memory of Urban and Mary Strobel and in honor of Joe and Mary Jane Clark by Kathy and Denny … $1,500
In honor of OPS students and families by Owensboro Public Schools … $901.15
In honor of Tommy and Vonnie Emmick by Gary and Josh Emmick … $880
Messenger Inquirer Virtual Soup Day … $438
In loving memory of our moms, Mrs. Berst, Mrs. Carter, and Mrs. Cecil … $300
In loving memory of Jay Puckett by Paul, Charlotte, and Lee … $200
Owensboro Amateur Radio Community … $150
Steve and Carla Vied and Soup Lunch friends … $125
In memory of Bonnie Carter love, Mark, Terri, Robin, and Chris … $100
In loving memory of Fannie Howard Crabtree, who always made Christmas and every day special for her family … $100
In loving memory of Harry Walker (Dad) on his first birthday and Christmas in Heaven … $100
In loving memory of Harry Walker on his first birthday and Christmas in Heaven … $100
In memory of my family and friends no longer here to celebrate the holidays … $100
In honor of my mother, Bettie Kincaid ..$100
In memory of Pop, Marge, Davie, and Rose … $100
In memory of Chet Staples … $75
In memory of Dr. and Mrs. Charles O’Neal by Steve and Jean … $50
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. G. Eugene Davis by Jean Iles and Steve … $50
Mary and Larry Nolan … $25
Total as of December 24, 2022 … $171,545.31
