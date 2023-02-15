KWC to host Black History Month Celebration
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host the third annual Black History Month Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center on campus. The keynote speaker is Steven M. Kelsey, Psy.D., Ph.D., M.Ed., LPCC-S, a Louisville native and sought-after dynamic speaker.
Kelsey is a retired law enforcement officer of 25 years. He is the founding and senior pastor of Spirit-Filled New Life Church Ministries. He holds Ph.D.’s in forensic psychology and biblical Christian counseling. He is a DUI administrator, certified life counselor with the American Association of Christian Counselors, member of the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team and is certified in pastoral crisis intervention for persons coming out of prison and reentering society. He has a private practice, Fresh Start Educational and Counseling Inc.
The celebration will include awards in recognition of staff, faculty, students, alumni and community business partners, a musical selection and a Black Student Union feature. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Andrea Denise Bolden at 270-852-3254 or andrea.bolden@kwc.edu.
TTMA partners with OCTC Foundation to establish scholarship
Toyotetsu Mid-America, Inc. (TTMA), on Airpark Drive, is a longstanding car parts manufacturing company and Tier 1 supplier for Toyota. As an employer in Daviess County, TTMA provides valuable opportunities for our workforce and community.
TTMA has partnered with the Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc. to establish the TTMA Community Workforce Development Scholarship to support students graduating from Apollo, Owensboro Catholic, Daviess County and Owensboro high schools as they begin their college education at OCTC. The scholarship will be awarded to qualifying students enrolled in technical programs, including health sciences, seeking an Associate in Applied Science credential.
TTMA’s support will provide four $1,000 scholarships beginning in fall 2023 and will be awarded to graduating high school seniors.
Contributions to OCTC Foundation, Inc. can be made online at https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/giving/; by mail to the OCTC Foundation, Inc., 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, or by going to the Office of Resource Development in the Administration Building, A114, on the Main Campus.
For more information on supporting student success, contact the OCTC Office of Resource Development at 270-686-4663 or email at octc.annualgiving@kctcs.edu.
KWC presents ‘Chess the Musical’
The Kentucky Wesleyan College theatre program will present “Chess the Musical” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and a 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 26 in the Jack Wells Activity Center on campus.
Each performance will be an evening of high hair and amazing music at the height of the Cold War. This groundbreaking rock musical uses the ancient game of chess as a metaphor for romantic rivalries, competitive gamesmanship, super-power politics and international intrigue.
From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians and spies manipulate and are manipulated to the pulse of a monumental score that includes “One Night in Bangkok,” “Heaven Help My Heart” and “Where I Want to Be” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music from the band ABBA’s Björn Alvaeus and Benny Andersson.
The musical is directed by Director of Theatre Nate Gross with music direction by Dennis Jewett, director of voice and music education at KWC, and choreography by Shauna Jones.
Tickets are available at kwc.edu/theatre. For further information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu
KWC announces President’s List and Dean’s List for fall 2022
Kentucky Wesleyan College announces the fall 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
President’s ListDaviess County
Brooke Boarman, Brooklyn Boyt, Jackson Brett, William Brocato, Delaney Brown, Sarah Clemens, Kaeli Colbert, Matisse Dalton, Macy Dame, Robyn Elliott, Lacey Fitzgerald, Sara Green, Leslie Greenwell, Hannes Gronevik, Simon Hanson, Taylor Hayes, Mary Hyland, Nicholas Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Zachariah Jones, Angel King, Rachel Kyle, Katherine Mattingly, Maci Mize, Nga Meh, Melia Purcell, Claire Roush, Sarah Vanderhoof
Hancock County
Logan Lake
McLean County
Sydney Maison
Muhlenberg County
Amber Carter, Melina Carter, Peyton Johnson
Spencer County, Ind.
Jenna Burns, Mollie Gerteisen, Jakob Marsh
Dean’s ListDaviess County
David Ambs, Taylor Ball, John Barker, Allie Belcher, Aliyah Berry, Jacob Boling, Addison Carter, Melinda Castellano, Giddalthy Cecil, Emilee Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Mya Dean, Dakota DeGraw, Charles Douglas, Paige Fish, Colby Frazier, Daniel Frazier, Hayden Glover, Claire Goodwin, Rachel Hall, Chelsea Harris, Mya Hawkins, Joseph Henry, Jillian Higdon, Chloe Hinchcliffe, Karlee Hoffman, Danielle Holmes, Taylor Howard, Jenna Huff, Jenna Hulsey-Riley, Brayden Jennings, Kailee Jones, Danielle Keller, Seana Leibfried, Maxten Miller, Jace Moorman, Garrett Morgan, Misti Morris, Malik Mundy, Hannes Nilsson, Hunter Patrick, Ashlyn Payton, Laura Pendley, William Roberts, Madeline Shook, Amelia Sosh, Tamara Soto-Garcia, Camryn Stahler, Sarah Taylor, Haakon Torvbraate, Savana Travis, Kaley Troutman, Christianna Varble, Steeley Walker, Ashton Weaver, Jayden Yocum
Breckinridge County
Charity Borders
McLean County
Nikolas De La Cruz, Luke Girvin, Heather Mapes, Hailey Neal, Gavin Price, Harrison Sallee, Isaiah Tomes
Muhlenberg County
Kyleigh Laster, Kamden Newman, Isaac Rose, Allison Sommers
Ohio County
Keeley Addington, Benjamin Bowen, Lindsey Bryant, Evan Decker, Skylar Dockery, Allyson Embry, Ethan Geary, Ivy Johnson, Trevor Kobylinski, Nee Kpaw, Haley Matthews
Spencer County, Ind.
Claire Lange, Kiersten Schuler
