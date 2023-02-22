DCHS, OHS choirs join together for production of ‘Les Miserables’
“Les Miserables” in concert is the first joint production between the Daviess County High School and Owensboro High School choirs.
Jacob Hein from DCHS and Jenifer Wiggins from OHS have worked to put this event together. Both of the schools’ advanced choirs are performing as the chorus of the show.
Shows will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 in the DCHS auditorium.
KWC students, instructor win awards in BEA 2023 Festival of Media Arts
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s FM radio station, WKWC 90.3, participated in the Broadcast Education Association’s (BEA) “Festival of Media Arts” for the third consecutive year and picked up three awards.
Logan Reed, a communication arts major and Rogers Fellow, received third place in the Student On-Air Personality competition. His entry was a five-minute reel-based submission and included talk sets and ramps into/out of songs and show segments.
Exercise Science major Ricky Simpson received an Award of Excellence in the PSA, Promo or Commercial Category. This category featured original station, event or show promo spots, or commercials created for a product or service. His submission featured fully written and produced radio station imaging/promotion for “Footloose Friday” and all-80’s feature heard during the summer months on WKWC.
Derik Hancock, instructor of communications and WKWC manager, received an Award of Excellence in the Long-Form Production in the Faculty competition. WKWC and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s Trinity Radio Players partnered together in October to present the “CBS Radio Version of War of the Worlds.” The production was directed by Todd Reynolds and featured actors from around the Owensboro community.
All faculty and student festival winners will be celebrated in-person at BEA’s annual convention April 16-17 in Las Vegas. All winners will be recognized in the online and printed program.
KWC’S theatre program announces new dates for ‘Chess the Musical’
The Kentucky Wesleyan College Theatre Program’s presentation of “Chess the Musical” has been postponed due to illness within the cast and crew. The new dates for the performances will be at 7 p.m. March 23-25 and at 2 p.m. March 26 in the Jack Wells Activity Center on campus.
Those who purchased tickets for the original February dates will automatically have their reservations moved to the corresponding night of original purchase. Tickets for the rescheduled dates are also available at www.kwc.edu/theatre. For further information regarding the revised performance schedule, ticket purchases or refunds, please contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu.
Each performance will be an evening of high hair and amazing music at the height of the Cold War. This groundbreaking rock musical uses the ancient game of chess as a metaphor for romantic rivalries, competitive gamesmanship, super-power politics and international intrigue. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians and spies manipulate and are manipulated to the pulse of a monumental score that includes “One Night in Bangkok,” “Heaven Help My Heart,” and “Where I Want to Be,” with lyrics by Tim Rice and music from the band Abba’s Bjorn Alvaeus and Benny Andersson.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.