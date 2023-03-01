KWC Band to present winter concert March 2
The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band, under the direction of assistant professor of music Pat Stuckemeyer, will present its winter concert titled “Dances” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 in the Young Auditorium at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center.
This interactive program is free, open to the public and will track the history of dance music from the Renaissance period through modern day. The program will include works by Tielman Susato, Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Bock, Federico Ruiz and Malcolm Arnold.
For more information on the KWC Band program and upcoming concerts and events, contact Stuckemeyer at 270-852-3626 or email patrick.stuckemeyer@kwc.edu.
Foust Elementary School to host ‘farm-to-table’ event for students
Every Wednesday in March, students at Foust Elementary School will be able to experience a farm-to-table healthy decisions event at the school.
At 3 p.m. each Wednesday, Cheryl McCarthy from the University of Kentucky Extension Office will go to the school and create a healthy snack for the students and discusses healthy choices for food options and living styles.
About 20 students participate in the event each week, and on March 15 students will host a farm-to-table meal for their parents, incorporating all they have learned in the weeks prior.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
