OPS to administer paraeducator exam on-site
Staff recruitment efforts are ongoing throughout the year at Owensboro Public Schools, and one of the barriers to recruiting instructional assistant positions has been the administration of the paraeducator exam. For the first time, OPS is able to offer the exam on-site at no cost to the individual interested in the position.
The Kentucky Paraeducator Assessment (KPA) is a 60-question exam that measures an individual’s aptitude in reading, writing, math and instructional strategies. A passing score meets Kentucky’s standard for paraeducator employment.
OPS to host Community Wellness Night for mental health
Owensboro Public Schools will be hosting a Community Wellness Night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Owensboro Innovation Academy, 2631 S. Griffith Ave.
The event is to build up families while breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be activities for kids and resources for mental health and parent engagement. Community partners in attendance will provide additional resources that families may need.
Each family will also receive a free pizza voucher and a wellness kit to take home.
OCMS announces honor roll
The following students have made the honor roll at Ohio County Middle School:
Seventh grade: Isabella Abney, Parker Alsman, Caydence Baker, Isabella Boehmann, Noah Brigance, Alexander Brooks, Karlee Brown, Ian Brown, Jaden Bunton, Katherine Burden, Brooklyn Burks, Gyler Drei Cabuena, Noah Coppage, Taylor Crowe, Zoey Doolin, Shyla Felty, Isabella Filback, Emma Fisher, MiKiyleigh Hall, Dagon Hall, Emma Hansen, Veyda Horn, Wyatt Hughes, Brylie Keown, Everett Leach, Juana Lopez Lucas, Britley McConnell, Kailyn McLean, Carson Mercer, Zoey Miller, Alexandria Miller, Zaiden Naue, Ava Overton, Hunter Payne, Serenity Richards, Canton Robertson, Jack Ross, Anna Shouse, Mackenzie Smith, Joshilyn Woods, Jonas Woods and Hannah Young.
Eighth grade: Katin Benton, Journey Bowlds, Alexander Bratcher, Colin Bullock, Collin Carden, Madyson Crowe, Taylor Duncan, Mateo Garcia-Alonzo, Moises Garcia-Romero, Ava Handley, Madalyn Head, Aiden Hobdy, Morgan Howell, Celeste Jachimowicz, Mckenzie Lamar, Adalynn Leach, Johnnie Logsdon, Rubi Maranon-Martinez, Emma Martin, Maya Moore, Haley Patton, Evelyn Riley, Kerigan Roby, Elena Rodriguez, Madilynn Roeder, Emma Schrader, Eli Schrader, Elijah Shaffer, Haedyn Sharp, James Sharp, Hayden Simmonds, Brett Smith, Helder Tejeda-Sanchez, Riley Turci, Eva Velazquez, Elijah Warren and Cadence West.
