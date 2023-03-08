Brescia University awards Larry Hostetter scholarship
Brescia University awarded the first Larry Hostetter Scholarship this past semester. This scholarship was created by Ron and Cathy Tisch to serve as a perpetual legacy to Brescia University President Fr. Larry Hostetter, and to aid in the financial assistance to deserving students. The student awarded this scholarship was Zakirullah Ahmadzai, a refugee from Afghanistan who is living in Owensboro.
The goal of this award is to provide aid in financial assistance to deserving students to increase the socio-economic diversity on campus. The recipients will be encouraged to participate in social projects while attending Brescia. The original principal endowment was $250,000 and will be used to provide a renewable scholarship for up to four years at Brescia University.
Ahmadzai worked with the USA forces in Afghanistan for 12 years before having to evacuate due to the country being captured by the Taliban. He is currently working toward his master’s degree.
Guthrie announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
Congressman Brett Guthrie announced the start of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Second District.
The overall winner’s artwork from Kentucky’s Second District and other districts and territories will be featured in the U.S. Capitol. The second- and third-place overall artworks in Kentucky’s Second District will be displayed in Guthrie’s Bowling Green District office.
All overall and county winners will be posted on Guthrie’s congressional website. The Congressional Institute will announce additional information on prizes on its website.
The Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Second District also includes a “Facebook Favorite” competition. All students’ submitted artwork will be posted to Congressman Guthrie’s official Facebook page for the public to vote on between April 17-21. The “Facebook Favorite” winner’s artwork will be displayed in Guthrie’s Bowling Green District office.
The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will be announced April 24.
Students have three options to submit artwork to Congressman Guthrie’s Bowling Green District office by the deadline of April 14. Artwork can be shipped to or dropped off at Congressman Guthrie’s District office at:
Congressman Brett Guthrie
Attention: 2023 Art Competition
996 Wilkinson Trace, Suite B2
Students can also call Congressman Guthrie’s district office at 270-842-9896 to make arrangements for a member of Congressman Guthrie’s staff to pick up artwork at the students’ schools.
Auditor of Public Accounts announces paid internship program
Current college students have an opportunity to apply for a new paid internship program at the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (APA).
Beginning this summer, APA is launching its first “Follow the Data Internship Program.” The title of the paid internship program comes from the philosophy of Kentucky’s 47th state auditor, Mike Harmon, and his directive to APA to “follow the data” when it comes to their work in making sure government is efficient, effective and ethical.
Internship applications are being accepted in the following areas of APA:
Office of State Government Audits and Technology, which audits accounts and financial transactions of state agencies.
Office of Local Government Audits, which audits fiscal courts, county sheriffs, county clerks and other local offices.
Office of Special Examinations, which examines agencies or programs based on allegations of waste, fraud or abuse.
To be eligible, students must be currently enrolled in an accredited Kentucky college or university, have completed their junior year and on track to graduate with either 20 semester hours or 30 quarter hours of accounting.
Interested students can submit their application or learn more about APA’s paid internship program on the APA website.
