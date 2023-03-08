Brescia University awards Larry Hostetter scholarship

Brescia University awarded the first Larry Hostetter Scholarship this past semester. This scholarship was created by Ron and Cathy Tisch to serve as a perpetual legacy to Brescia University President Fr. Larry Hostetter, and to aid in the financial assistance to deserving students. The student awarded this scholarship was Zakirullah Ahmadzai, a refugee from Afghanistan who is living in Owensboro.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.